We receive a report from one of our readers, who prefers to remain anonymous:

“Good evening, I would like to give testimony of a fact that I consider shameful.

I am a citizen of Luzzi who is from 2 pm at the Accident and Emergency Department of the Annunziata in Cosenza with a relative, an almost 70-year-old lady who has had an accident.

The victim was involved in a major car accident, which even saw his car capsize. She was urgently transported to the hospital in Cosenza, where she, once accepted, was parked on a stretcher, with internal back pain, without anyone ‘having a hand’.

They all pass in front of us, they say taken by something else, without even having a CT scan or an X-ray. There is also no diagnosis of what the patient might have.

They say there are other urgencies now, but at 2 pm when we arrived there was no urgency. And not even at 3 pm or 4 pm After the number of people increased, yes, but what do we want to do? It is 8 pm, 6 hours have passed … and the lady is left to herself on a stretcher.

I am upset… Better to take loved ones directly from the accident site to home. In any case, no health care is received here“