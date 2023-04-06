Blood cancer is one of the most widespread and aggressive in the world. The so-called chronic myelomonocytic leukemia is the most frequent form of myelodysplastic and myeloproliferative syndromes and usually appears in old age

I blood cancers they are the third leading cause of death worldwide and constitute the fifth most common type of cancer. Despite the progress of scientific research, in recent years there have been delays in treatment and diagnosis due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The most commonly associated symptoms are unexplained fatigue e changes in body weight without following a diet. Two worrying signs of blood cancer, however, can appear on the skin.

Official figures suggest that more than 40,000 people will be diagnosed with the disease each year. According to experts the acute myeloid leukemia o acute lymphoblastic it can cause noticeable symptoms that appear over a few weeks. Most of the symptoms of leukemia are caused by leukemia cells, which fill the bone marrow. This means that healthy blood cells no longer move through the bloodstream as usual.

I most common symptoms include:

very noticeable changes in weight

swollen lymph nodes

enlarged liver.

They can occur epistaxis recurring, as bone marrow cells prevent the production of blood clotting cells. But two symptoms have been reported that can appear even in a few weeks on the epidermis, we are talking about bruises ed skin rashes.

Bruises generally start as red spots that change color and get darker over time. They may be difficult to see initially, but as they develop they appear darker than the rest of the skin.

The skin rashes they often appear as clusters of small dots or larger spots. On black and brown skin, they may appear purple or darker than the surrounding skin. On lighter skin, they typically look red or purple, and won’t fade if you press them.

Chronic myelomonocytic leukemia

Or note how CMML is a blood cancer and is one of the most frequent forms of the syndromes myelodysplasticsa problem in the production of hematopoietic cells, e mieloproliferative.

The disease is characterized by the increase of a specific population of White blood cells, i monocytes. It can therefore come in one form displastica, in which anemia and neutropenia occur, or in a proliferative form, with a high number of white blood cells. The immune system comes out very weakened, so as to favor the onset of infections, including pulmonary.

The main symptoms of chronic myelomonocytic leukemia are:

anemia and bleeding

frequent hematoma formation

recurring infections

enlarged liver and spleen

night sweats

weight loss

cachexia, a state of profound general wasting, characterized by a reduction in muscle mass and lack of appetite

How to prevent blood cancer

The factors influencing the risk of developing this disease they can include exposure to chemicals or radiation, but also ethnicity, gender and age. Unlike other types of cancers, lifestyle changes, such as diet, have little effect on the risk of developing blood cancer, whilehe regular exercise and good nutrition can go a long way in preventing other forms of cancer.

