Home Technology For the first time, a super-massive black hole with a mass of 30 billion times the sun was caught by the gravitational lens effect | TechNews Technology New Report
Technology

For the first time, a super-massive black hole with a mass of 30 billion times the sun was caught by the gravitational lens effect | TechNews Technology New Report

by admin
For the first time, a super-massive black hole with a mass of 30 billion times the sun was caught by the gravitational lens effect | TechNews Technology New Report

Black holes are the densest objects in the universe, and among countless black holes there are strange objects that are self-contained. For example, astronomers recently discovered an ultramassive black hole (ultramassive black hole) that is 30 billion times heavier than the sun, and its mass is close to the theoretical upper limit .

In gravitational lensing, the gravitational field of a massive object “bends” the path of photons passing far away, revealing objects that were otherwise obscured or faint by background light. Last year, a team used gravitational lensing to discover the oldest known star . In the past, astronomers have also used this effect to discover astronomical phenomena such as distant supernovae, galaxies, and Einstein’s rings.

Recently, the Durham University team detected a black hole for the first time using the gravitational lensing effect technology. It is located near the center of the galaxy cluster Abell 1201 (Abell 1201), about 2.7 billion light-years away from the earth, and its mass scale is rarely 30 billion times that of the sun, which is equivalent to the Milky Way. The central supermassive black hole is more than 7,000 times larger.

Most of the supermassive black holes we know are in an active state. Due to the high-speed friction of the material close to the black hole, it heats up and releases energy in the form of light, X-rays, and other radiation, so that the black hole can be caught by the instrument. Gravitational lensing can help study inactive black holes, studying how they grow quietly.

See also  🎮Festive update! "Splatoon 3" update data Ver.3.1.0 will be released at 10:00 on March 31! -funglr Games

According to “LiveScience”, the largest known black hole in the past is TON 618, with a mass of 40 billion times the sun and 10.37 billion light-years away from us. According to NASA, black holes with a mass between 10 billion and 40 billion times the sun can be classified as ultramassive black holes.

The new paper is published in Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.

(First image source: Hubble Space Telescope website)

Further reading:

You may also like

ROG’s first handheld game console “Ally” uses AMD’s...

AI-powered kids speaker XiaoAI helps kids learn

Skyworth QLED 4k Google Eye Care TV launched:...

Super Mario Deals at Alternate: Games up to...

5x USB C cable with display in comparison,...

ChatGPT and artificial intelligence: what Italians think and...

Nintendo Partners with Program Developer DeNA to Form...

Grundig GCB-1 from €1996 – Grundig brings a...

Google kneel down!Cancel the upper limit of Google...

Check out the free PS games for April

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy