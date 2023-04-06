Audio Imperia has just released Otamatone, a new library of cinematic Kontakt sounds made to meet the needs of every cinematic composer.

The Audio Imperia team has spent months developing and perfecting this library, a carefully crafted and extremely versatile collection of sounds that will enhance your soundtracks and turn them into immersive soundscape.

They believe that everyone can reach their full potential with their new groundbreaking library of sounds, giving artists a toolkit to push their imaginations to the limit.

The versatility and reliability of the Otamatone is clear at a glance: a rich collection, infinitely customizable through individual microphones (spot, AB and distance mics) and the renowned pyramid engine that make Audio Imperia products so popular.

1.3GB of professional sounds, from authentic pad instruments to vibrant percussion: in it, you’ll find everything you need to bring your cinematic productions to life. Each component can be customized to the producer’s needs, where countless other-worldly soundscapes can be created.

The library includes a range of long and short envelope techniques that can be combined with rich echo effects to create unique sonic textures.

Designed with both experienced and first-time composers in mind, Otamatone aims to be every soundtrack artist’s Swiss Army Knife, a truly fully customizable library that gives you complete control over every soundtrack. a tone.

Otamatone is available for free on Kontakt Player. Just download Native Instruments’ free sampling app, Kontakt Player, before downloading Otamatone.

free download:

https://www.audioimperia.com/collections/all/products/otamatone-freebie