LG Smart Cam perfect for work, entertainment and fitness | US price

LG like Sky presents a webcam from the smart functions to connect to your webOS TV. Is called Smart Cam and is a small magnetic FHD camcorder with built-in dual microphones which allows the user to access a series of apps and services developed ad hoc and available on the platform.

Just like Sky Live, in front of the Smart Cam LG can be performed video calls, do physical exercises and have fun with entertainment content.

RemoteMeeting: for video calls, also compatible with smartphones and P

Exercise: fitness app that uses algorithms based on artificial intelligence for movement recognition, providing useful advice on how to improve your performance

FlexIt: platform with individual sessions led by professional coaches through which it is possible to customize the activity according to one’s needs

Fun Mirror: selfie app with filters, effects and editing tools

1M Home Dance: app with tutorials and videos to learn to dance

LG Smart Cam is compatible with i LG TVs launched on the market from 2022 onwards, the attack is magnetic and there is a built-in cover that obscures the camera when not in use in order to ensure maximum privacy. The price in the US is $99.99will soon be offered in the rest of the world as well.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

