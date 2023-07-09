Lidl, the hyaluronic acid face cream against wrinkles of this famous brand has finally arrived: it costs only 7.29 euros

If you are looking for a discount that allows you to save on daily shopping, you absolutely must stop by Lidl! This discounter indeed delivers unbeatable prices on many food products, but not only. Also for the skin and face care, Lidl offers advantageous prices, with unmissable offers and promotions. All you have to do is go for a tour of the shelves of this large-scale distribution giant to discover all the advantages for you and your family! You can every week browse the new flyer outgoing with all the offers available.

One of the products that has aroused interest in female customers this week is a facial skin care product. Let’s see what it is!

Lidl, now you can find the hyaluronic acid face cream against wrinkles of this famous brand: it costs only 7.29 euros! Take advantage of it now!

Dal 10 to 16 July from Lidl you can find on offer the crintense anti-wrinkle face cream with hyaluronic acid SPF 15 of the brand Bowing Now it only costs 7,29 euro. It is definitely an opportunity not to be missed for all those who love to take care of their skin. But let’s see the characteristics and benefits of this face cream on offer yes Lidl!

Anti-wrinkle day cream with hyaluronic acid

Plumping anti-wrinkle treatment which, thanks to a booster of Hyaluronic Acid and Collagen, combined with other cosmetic active ingredients, performs a volumizing and firming action, helping to reshape facial features. It helps counteract the formation of wrinkles and gradually reduce the visibility of existing ones. Maintains the optimal level of skin hydration for 24h. Defends the skin against the harmful effects of solar radiation and free radicals.

INGREDIENTS:

HYALURONIC ACIDa precious substance with great benefits, used with two different molecular weights in order to act more on the different areas of the epidermis, with a great moisturizing power.

Peptide Anti-Age, protects and stimulates the production of collagen. It also offers protection against sun damage and free radicals (UV, Infrared and Visible Light).

Antioxidant multifunctional activeacts as a booster for the production of Hyaluronic Acid in the dermis and epidermis.

Sunscreens with SPF15: offer protection from the sun’s UVA-UVB rays by preventing photo-aging, wrinkles and sun spots.

RESULTS: day after day the skin appears more hydrated, elastic, compact and plumped. With continued use, wrinkles are visibly reduced, for a smoother-looking face with redefined contours.

How to use

Just apply one small amount in the morning on the face, neck and décolleté well cleansed and dry, with circular movements and massaging until absorbed. Excellent results if used constantly and combined with other products of the same line.

