Passing the gavel to the Lions Club Vasto Host

On 07 July Maria Grazia Angeliniin the presence of authorities Lionsguests, friends and many Members accompanied by family members, closed his year from President of the Vasto Host Lions Club leaving charge a Francesco Pietrocola which will be until 30 June 2024. The evening was an opportunity to show the final balance of the many Service activities that have seen the Club operate with commitment and continuity.

In his speech, the new President reaffirmed the honor of being able to hold this position in a Club where friendship is the emblem and strength. Francesco Pietrocola thanked Maria Grazia Angelini for what he has achieved and guaranteed her commitment and that of the Board who will support him so that the Club can continue in the path traced for years and which has led him to be recognized and esteemed in District 108A. Thus began the 2023-2024 social year, the 64th since the foundation year of 1959, for the Vasto Host Lions Club.

