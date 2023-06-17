‘Notturna del Campanile’, walking ‘in evening dress’ in Casalbordino

Saturday June 17th running is back in “evening dress” a Casalbordino and the preparations for the fourth are continuing at full speed Night of the Bell Tower.

The organization, impeccable and with attention to every detail, sees the Runners Casalbordino and theAvis Don Antonio Tobia together with the municipal administration of Casalbordino, in memory of Louis DiCocco e you Guido Pasquini.

It is a fourth edition enriched by the assignment of FIDAL-ANCI Blue Flag and for which the cliché is enriched by the presence of the former middle-distance runner-hedge runner Francesco Panetta to act as a testimonial to this prestigious award as well as the foot race itself.

Meeting at 17:00 in Piazza Umberto I, start of the boys’ competitions at 18.30, followed at 21.00 by the highlight of the event with the non-competitive walk (two laps) and the competitive race (3 laps of about three kilometers each) with the majestic scenography of the illuminated Civic Tower from the tricolor. The start of the competition will be brought forward to 19:50 from the moment of delivery of the Blue Flag in the presence not only of panetta but also of Maximus Pompeii (regional president Fidal Abruzzo), Gianguido D’Alberto (Regional President ANCI Abruzzo), Adriana Lombardi (sport psychologist) and the gold medal of the Winter Olympic Games (Nagano 1998) Antonio Tartagliaauthentic Casalese

The president of Runners Casalbordino, Eric D’Ercolewanted to point out that the efforts will be aimed above all at reconfirming the good things that have been done in the most recent editions: “We are in full swing and we are doing all this especially for the promotion of the territory. The route has remained identical to previous editions and has not changed. The rich prizes up for grabs encourage the participants and we will deliver them to the first three absolute men and women, as well as increasing only to the M40, M45, M50 and M55 categories going beyond the fifth classified, all the others up to the first five. We will give prizes to the first five regional companies and the first three extra-regional companies. We officially started in 2018 with the first edition of this Notturna del Campanile and I would like to remind you that Runners Casalbordino coordinates everything with the Avis Don Antonio Tobia of the president Antonio Angelucci. And it was from him that the idea of ​​the Notturna came, which is a flagship of all of Casalbordino together with the end-of-year Mandate Tour. The novelty of this year is that 1 euro of each bib of the registration will be donated to the‘Onlus Family of Africa on input from Nicholas Minconepatron of the Miglianico Tour. We never hold back from charity and it is always in our nature”.

For technical issues related to the maintenance of the Virgilio e-mail address, registrations must be sent to the new e-mail address [email protected]. The entry fees currently in force are 3 euros for the boys’ competition, 7 euros for the competitive and non-competitive.