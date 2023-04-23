liege bastogne liege, report cards | news

Remco Evenepoel: 10 th lode



At 23 years and 88 days he completes one of the most beautiful feats of these years. Belgian, Belgian team, world champion shirt and a monument like Liège: there are all the ingredients to take on exaggerated pressure. Remco, on the other hand, proves to be from another planet: look at him on arrival when he takes off his helmet, what a beautiful face he has, how fresh it is. Of course, he managed the finale without opponents, he missed (and we missed) the stellar duel with Pogacar, but he made the race, and with him as a star his Soudal-Quick Step team was once again a squadron. Evenepoel took two records away from Italy: the last world champion to win Liège was Moreno Argentin in 1987, and the last consecutive double went back to Michele Bartoli in 1997 and 1998. Now for the Flemish there is the Giro d’Italia : the pink race loves the brave, and Remco will be at home with us