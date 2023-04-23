Home » UN chief calls for accelerated climate action – Xinhua English.news.cn
UN chief calls for accelerated climate action – Xinhua English.news.cn

[UN Secretary-General calls for accelerated climate action]April 22 is Earth Day. United Nations Secretary-General Guterres called on the international community to accelerate climate action in a video speech that day, and at the same time urged governments to play an important leading role in protecting the environment. Guterres said: “We need to accelerate climate action, cut emissions deeper and faster, and limit the rise in global temperatures to 1.5 degrees Celsius. We should also massively expand investment in adaptation and resilience, especially for the Investments in the most vulnerable countries and communities who are least responsible for the climate crisis.”

Guterres expressed concern over the continued destruction of forests, agricultural lands, wetlands, coral reefs, rivers, oceans and lakes and the crisis of one million species being threatened with extinction. He hopes that the international community will reflect on the relationship between humans and nature, emphasizing that human health and survival depend on a healthy environment, and the key role of healthy ecosystems in addressing climate change.

Guterres urged governments to show active leadership “every step” in tackling climate change.

(Article Source:xinhuanet

