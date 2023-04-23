Protest against LNG plans: men climb the Rügen Skywalk > – News

As of: 04/23/2023 6:59 p.m Two men climbed the newly inaugurated Skywalk on Rügen on Sunday. They had posters against the LNG plans off the island. The viewing platform above the Königsstuhl was only opened on Saturday.

Three men were involved in the action on the new Rügen Skywalk. Two of those involved climbed up the steel cable construction of the new viewing platform, while another took photos. According to police, the incident happened around 4 p.m. According to initial findings, the climbers wanted to publish the pictures on social networks. The aim of the action was to protest against a planned LNG terminal off the island. It is not yet known whether the men belong to an action alliance or whether it was an initiative of their own. After about an hour, the action ended voluntarily.

Further information Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) has confirmed the need for an LNG terminal. The focus of the plans is obviously Mukran. more

Fine of up to 1,000 euros possible

The police have recorded the personal data of those involved and are now checking whether a complaint will be made. According to the officials, the men intentionally put themselves in danger by abseiling, but other people were not endangered by the action. If reported, the activists would have to reckon with a fine of up to 1,000 euros. In addition, the operator will check whether the construction of the Skywalk has been damaged by the action.

Opening of Skywalk on Saturday

After almost two years of construction, the new Skywalk was inaugurated on Saturday. Prime Minister Manuela Schwesig (SPD) opened the viewing platform. Around 2,000 visitors came on the first day. The 185 meter long elliptical circular route, the so-called Königsweg, is held by a huge guy pole and hovers over the 118 meter high Königsstuhl, the largest chalk cliff in Germany.

