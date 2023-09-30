Federica Pellegrini’s Fede Academy project

Few things can excite a champion, even a champion of Federica Pellegrini’s greatness, than spending time with the athletes of the future, in the desire and hope of drawing on their past experiences and being able to pass on important lessons for the continuation of their sporting and human growth. A concept expressed passionately by Pellegrini herself: “The first season of the Fede Academy has ended and I couldn’t be happier and prouder. They have been challenging but full of satisfaction weeks, and the setting of Livigno certainly helped us to combine the kids’ hard work with new experiences, such as the adventure park or walks up to 3000m altitude. Next month we will return to Livigno to discuss next year’s dates.”

The Fede Academy project was born, therefore, from Pellegrini’s strong desire to give back to young people part of the knowledge acquired in twenty years of swimming at the highest international levels, and also from the intense bond that unites the Italian standard-bearer of Rio 2016, and Livigno, a favorite destination for the former swimmer and her family for years. The relationship between Fede and the locality, which began more than ten years ago, has cemented itself over the seasons, with the Italian champion always considering Livigno and altitude training a fundamental step in the process of approaching the big events . A mutual esteem and affection that continues even after the retirement of the Beijing 2008 Olympic champion, who chose Livigno and the Aquagranda facility, where the ultra-modern 50-capacity pool is named after her, for her new training project.

Four weeks of work, between the end of August and mid-September, dedicated to two different age groups, the first 7-11 years and the second 12-18 years: an entire month of intense training and fun in the open air for everyone participants, excited by the chance to learn from one of the best swimmers in recent history. The daily program included a long session in the water in the morning, always inside the Aquagranda Olympic swimming pool, under the orders of Fede and the entire technical staff, led by coach Matteo Giunta. “At the end of this first season, I can say that the results obtained by the Academy have far exceeded expectations. Being in Livigno allowed us to offer a unique experience: the feedback from the families, and above all from the children who participated in the camps, confirmed the quality of the work done. We are already thinking about next season and how to further expand the proposed activities. I can’t wait for next season” these are Giunta’s words.

Furthermore, numerous outdoor activities are also planned for all young athletes, such as mountain walks or the experience inside the Larix Park adventure park: moments of leisure and aggregation, made unique by the scenic beauty of the surrounding nature Livigno. An unforgettable week for all the kids involved, concluded by a highly anticipated internal challenge, which took place under the watchful and curious eye of the parents at the poolside. A success of participation, which will return in spring 2024 for the second edition.

Overall, a real full immersion, between sport, personal growth and team building, perfectly in line not only with Pellegrini’s desires, but also with the vision of Livigno, as recalled by Luca Moretti, President of the APT: ” The relationship with Federica is one that has grown over time, and the fact that she continues to live the locality and consider it as a center of excellence for sport today and in the future is yet another testimony to the quality of the work done since here. Sport has an enormous social and cultural value, and growing our excellences, such as the Aquagranda Olympic Preparation Centre, does not just mean being an epicenter of the lives of great champions. It also means investing in the growth of young people, and their future well-being. A 360 degree vision, of which the Olympics are, at the same time, a goal and a starting point.”