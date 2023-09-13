Apple Unveils iPhone 15 Series with Notch-Free Design and USB-C Interface

Apple Unveils iPhone 15 Series and New Apple Watches at Annual Product Launch Conference

Beijing, September 13th – Apple’s highly anticipated autumn new product launch conference, often referred to as the “Spring Festival Gala in the technology industry,” took place as scheduled in the early morning today. The event focused on the release of the iPhone 15 series, which includes four models: iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max.

The most significant change in the iPhone 15 series is the introduction of a smart island design, bidding farewell to the notch screen used in previous iPhone generations. Additionally, Apple has replaced the Lightning interface with a USB-C interface for the first time.

The iPhone 15 Pro series brings several notable updates. It features a new Action Button, replacing the traditional mute paddle, and incorporates a titanium metal casing. The A17 Pro chip, developed using a 3nm process, powers the devices, offering improved performance compared to previous models.

Following the conference, Apple’s official website revealed that the starting prices for the iPhone 15/15 Plus and 15 Pro/15 Pro Max are set at 5,999 yuan, 6,999 yuan, 7,999 yuan, and 9,999 yuan, respectively. Pre-orders for the new iPhone models will begin at 8 pm on September 15th, with the release date set for September 22nd.

In addition to the iPhone 15 series, Apple also revealed two new smartwatches, the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2.

Apple’s product launch comes at a crucial time for the company, as it seeks to rebound from three consecutive quarters of declining performance. However, despite the highly anticipated announcements, Apple’s stock price closed down 1.76% at US$176.21 per share after the event, resulting in a market value reduction of approximately 350 billion yuan or $47.8 billion.

The iPhone 15 series includes several notable features. All models now have the Smart Island screen, previously only available on the iPhone 14 Pro. The devices come in a variety of colors, with iPhone 15/15 Plus available in black, blue, green, yellow, and pink, and iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max offered in white, black, blue, and primary colors.

The flagship iPhone 15 Pro/Pro Max models boast significant design improvements, including narrower screen borders and a lighter and stronger grade-five titanium alloy casing. This is the first time Apple has incorporated titanium into a mobile phone product, resulting in a weight reduction of 19 grams compared to previous models.

Moreover, the entire iPhone 15 series now features a USB-C charging interface, enabling users to charge various Apple devices, including iPads and Macs, with a single cable. The USB-C interface on the iPhone 15 Pro/Pro Max supports 10gbps transmission speed, which is 20 times faster than the current USB2 standard.

Apple has also released a USB-C to Lightning converter, allowing users to connect Lightning connector accessories to iPhone or iPad devices that support Type-C. This provides charging, data transmission, and audio transmission capabilities with a single converter, available for 243 yuan.

The iPhone 15 Pro/Pro Max boasts a range of new features, including the powerful A17 Pro chip, developed using a 3-nanometer process and equipped with 19 billion transistors. It offers improved CPU and GPU performance, allowing for complex operations and even enabling some PC-side games to run on Apple phones. The devices also feature a stunning camera system, offering improved low-light imaging capabilities and optical zoom shooting across various focal lengths.

Additionally, the iPhone 15 Pro/Pro Max introduces a customizable Action Button, replacing the traditional mute paddle. Users can customize various shortcut operations and enjoy analog key feedback through the Taptc Engine linear motor.

The prices for the new iPhone models start at 5,999 yuan for the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus, 7,999 yuan for the iPhone 15 Pro, and 9,999 yuan for the iPhone 15 Pro Max. These prices remain the same as last year’s models, apart from a 1,000 yuan price increase for the 128GB version of the iPhone 15 Pro Max. The top model, the iPhone 15 Pro Max with 1TB storage, is priced at 13,999 yuan.

The Apple Watch Series 9 was also revealed at the event. It features the new S9 SiP chip, offering improved GPU performance and longer battery life of up to 18 hours. Apple Watch Series 9 is recognized as the “first generation of carbon-neutral Apple products,” utilizing renewable materials in its case and strap. The Apple Watch Ultra 2 offers an impressive battery life of up to 36 hours under typical usage and up to 72 hours in low-power mode.

The Apple Watch Series 9 is priced starting at 2,999 yuan for the aluminum version, and the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is priced at…

