Searching for Roots: The Story of ‘My Brother’

New Short Film “My Brother” Explores the Meaning of Roots and Family

By Wang Nan, Editor

In the world of film, length doesn’t always determine the impact a story can have. “My Brother,” a new short film by an up-and-coming filmmaker, challenges the notion that a powerful narrative can only be told in a feature-length format. With an estimated running time of 30 minutes, this poignant film takes viewers on a journey spanning three decades, tracing the roots of two individuals from Shantou to Hong Kong.

The filmmaker, whose previous works include feature-length screenplays, emphasizes that “My Brother” is no exception when it comes to its depth and emotional resonance. Inspired by his own grandfather and cousin, the characters in the film represent anyone caught in the currents of their time, questioning the true meaning of ‘roots’—whether it is their homeland or their loved ones.

Shantou and Hong Kong, though geographically close today, were worlds apart in the past. This stark contrast sets the backdrop for the characters’ exploration of their identities and the places they call home.

The filmmaking process for “My Brother” was not without its challenges, as is the case with any production. However, the focus remains on the camaraderie and joy experienced by the talented team involved. From falling in love with riding Suzuki motorcycles to mastering Cantonese Mahjong, capturing breathtaking seaside photos, indulging in Chaoshan’s famous beef hot pot, and even witnessing the director’s temperamental nature—these moments have become an integral part of the film’s essence and the memories created during its production.

The filmmaker expresses gratitude towards the friends who supported the project and helped bring “My Brother” to life. The hope is that the film will soon grace the big screen, allowing audiences to immerse themselves in this heartfelt exploration of roots, family, and the bonds that endure through time.

As audiences eagerly await the release of “My Brother” and “Ocean,” it is clear that these short films offer profound and introspective narratives that will resonate with viewers across generations. The spotlight on roots, family, and the personal connections we hold dear is a testament to the power of storytelling, regardless of length.

