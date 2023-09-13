Bethesda Outlines Priorities for Starfield Updates: Bug Fixes, Quality-of-Life Changes, and Community-Requested Features

Bethesda, the renowned game developer, has recently shed light on the updates and changes they will be prioritizing for Starfield. While the game has received praise from players like Jonas, it is not without its flaws. One of the most common complaints revolves around issues such as becoming overwhelmed too quickly, the absence of a city map, and excessive time spent on the menu.

Responding to these concerns, Bethesda has acknowledged the urgent need to address technical problems and bugs before shifting focus to the desired features requested by players. However, they have assured fans that some quality-of-life improvements are on the horizon. One of these updates includes the highly sought-after addition of a city map, which will undoubtedly enhance the gaming experience.

In addition to the city map, Bethesda has also provided a list of top community-requested features that will be implemented in the upcoming Starfield updates. These features include brightness and contrast control, HDR calibration menu, a field of view slider, Nvidia DLSS support, PC support, a 32:9 ultrawide monitor compatibility, and a convenient food eat button for PC players.

The inclusion of a food eat button signifies an exciting change as players will no longer have to navigate through menus to consume food items. This update reflects Bethesda’s commitment to improving gameplay and making it more streamlined for players.

Furthermore, Bethesda has confirmed that built-in mod support will be introduced in early 2024. This means players can anticipate the arrival of creative and innovative modifications that will enhance their Starfield experience.

As Bethesda rolls out these updates and changes, they encourage players to voice their opinions on what alterations they would like to see prioritized. The community’s input plays a pivotal role in shaping the future direction of the game.

Source: Gamereactor.cn

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

