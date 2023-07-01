Raising Concerns: The Growing Trend of Artists Getting Hit by Objects at Concerts

Title: Concert Culture Under Scrutiny as Artists Face Increasingly Dangerous Objects

Introduction:

The recent trend of concertgoers throwing objects at artists has raised concerns about the safety of both fans and performers. From bracelets and flowers to water bottles and cell phones, fans have become increasingly daring in their displays of adoration. However, incidents involving heavier projectiles have prompted a call for stricter security measures and a reevaluation of concert culture.

Kelsea Ballerini’s Encounter:

Country singer Kelsea Ballerini became the latest artist to be struck by a flying object during a concert in Boise. A bracelet hit her in the face while she was playing her guitar, causing her to step back in surprise. Though Ballerini assured fans that she was unharmed, incidents like these highlight the potential dangers of such acts.

The Normalization of Throwing Objects:

Ashley Highfill, an attendee of the Idaho Botanical Garden exhibit where Ballerini performed, expressed her concern over the normalization of throwing objects onto the stage. Highfill emphasized that such behavior can be dangerous and discouraging for artists who put in tremendous effort to entertain their fans.

Rapper Sexyy Red’s Show:

On the same day, rapper Sexyy Red had to pause her own show due to fans persistently throwing water bottles onto the stage. Such disruptions not only detract from the performance but also pose a risk to the safety of both artists and attendees.

The Need for Concert Venue Guidelines:

Morgan Milardo, a managing director at the Berklee Institute of Popular Music in Boston, suggested the inclusion of explicit guidelines like “no throwing objects onto the stage” in venues to protect artists. Concerts should foster a sense of community where attendees can enjoy live music without fearing for their safety.

The Impact of Social Media:

The rise of social media has enabled fans to connect with their favorite artists on a deeper level, often blurring the boundaries between fandom and personal devotion. This emotional closeness has led to incidents like fans throwing their mother’s ashes onto the stage during a performance by Pink.

The Historical Significance of Fan Behavior:

David Schmid, an expert in pop culture, explained that throwing objects onto the stage dates back to the origin of the word “fanatic.” Fans often perceive celebrities as semi-divine beings and view the stage as a sacred space where they can demonstrate their devotion.

Increased Risk and Demand for Attention:

The advent of social media has changed the nature of the objects thrown onto the stage. Instead of simple notes, fans often throw heavy cell phones, hoping to capture a personal moment with their idol. However, such actions can be dangerous and are essentially calls for attention that should not be encouraged.

The Impact on Artists:

Several artists, including Bebe Rexha and Ava Max, have recently faced projectiles during their performances. The incidents highlight that this behavior is not exclusive to female artists. Even male artists like Harry Styles have fallen victim to dangerous objects thrown by fans.

Need for Enhanced Security Measures:

As incidents of throwing objects onto the stage increase, venues, promoters, and artists need to consider implementing stricter security measures. This could include security contracts between performers and promoters, limitations on items brought into the venue, and the use of advanced surveillance technology for crowd monitoring.

Conclusion:

The trend of throwing objects at artists during concerts raises important safety concerns for both performers and fans. Concert venues, promoters, and artists should prioritize the implementation of enhanced security measures to maintain a safe and enjoyable environment for everyone involved. Through improved guidelines and awareness, the power of live music can be celebrated without compromising the well-being of those on stage.

