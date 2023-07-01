Home » Named machines for which it is impossible to buy spare parts in Ukraine
Named machines for which it is impossible to buy spare parts in Ukraine

Named machines for which it is impossible to buy spare parts in Ukraine

Ukrainian drivers have several car brands that they often consider when buying a new car.

But recently, many car manufacturers cannot stand the competition and are forced to either leave the market or change the standards of their brands.

wheel-news writes about car brands that were popular, but still experienced a crisis.

Brilliance. The company was a partner of BMW and had bright prospects, but in the fall of 2022 it was forced to declare bankruptcy. At the moment, it is not known whether colleagues from BMW will help the company, but it is known for sure that they could help solve this situation.

Zotye. The Chinese manufacturer created good budget crossovers that competed with Volkswagen

Tiguan by Touareg. It is known that the company is on the verge of closure, although it has some success in its market.

Lifan. The Chinese brand produced not only cars, but also motorcycles and buses. And if some models are still sold in China, the company has big problems.

Ssang Yong. The Korean automaker specialized in SUVs. And although the company went bankrupt, the cars are very popular in the secondary market.

“FACTS” wrote what exactly a driver can be punished for if he operates a car with malfunctions.

It was also reported that in Kyiv, drivers began to be massively fined for parking on bicycle lanes.

228

