Napoli took perhaps the second-to-last step towards their first league title in 33 years in the 31st round of Serie A. The southern Italians won 1-0 at Juventus on Sunday with a late goal from Giacomo Raspadori (93′).

With seven laps to go, Napoli are now 17 points clear of Lazio Roma and could take their third Scudetto as early as next weekend. Napoli play Salernitana on Saturday and Lazio at Inter Milan on Sunday.

