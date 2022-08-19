If there’s one game that has revolutionized the modern point-and-click adventure game, it’s Life is Strange. Chloe and Max unravel the adventures of Rachel Amber’s mysterious disappearance in the coastal town of Arcadia Bay, a huge success for Deck Nine and Dontnod (who licensed the game despite owning Microsoft) ).Thanks to this, we’re now thinking about the Nintendo SwitchSeptember 27thPublished on Life is Strange: Arcadia Bay Collection.

The new series includes Life is Strange and Life is Strange: Before the Storm, a prequel that tells the story between Chloe and Rachel and her life before Max Caulfield arrives time power. Additionally, both games are optimized for the Nintendo Switch, especially with facial animations and reworked graphics.

Jon Brooke, co-studio director of Square Enix’s external studio, commented:“I have to thank Don’t Nod for creating the incredible original Life is Strange, and I have to thank Deck Nine Games for taking the emotional expression of their unforgettable characters to a new level in these new releases. For the first time Bringing these award-winning stories to the Nintendo Switch is very important to us and Deck Nine, as they have shown throughout development. We’re excited to put these must-have games into the hands of so many new players.

You can watch the trailer for Life is Strange: Arcadia Bay Collection for Nintendo Switch below.