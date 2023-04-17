“L’Isola dei Famosi”, Ilary Blasi opens the new edition with digs at Totti

Starting with a bang for the new edition de
“The Island of the Famous” 2023 con
Ilary Blasi who, at the beginning of the episode, sent
more than a dig to her ex-husband
Francesco Totti. The presenter deliberately joked about her recent separation on the occasion of the ritual greetings at the beginning of the first episode: “So, we haven’t seen each other for exactly a year – Ilary began -, I left you with the claim:
everything can change. Many things have actually changed, as you know a man who was close to me, was by my side, is no longer there…”, continued Blasi, suddenly diverting the conversation to
Nicholas Savino, commentator of the last edition. “She is following us from home, I send you a kiss I love you”, she said smiling.
The references to the ex-husband, however, did not end because when introducing the new commentator – together with Vladimir Luxuria – of this edition, Ilary Blasi said:
“For one who goes, there is one who arrives, welcome to Enrico Papi”. And just to Papi, the presenter said: “Are you ready to be my new man?”. If at “Verissimo”, he hadn’t wanted to unbutton that muchin her new “Isola” Ilary Blasi is ready to leave again as confirmed by the motto chosen by the presenter for this season: “The best is yet to come…”.