After the case of wurstel and salmon sandwiches, a new alarm for the “possible presence of listeria monocytogenes” concerns the chocolate pancakes of the Bernard Jarnoux Crepier brand.

The company, based in Lamballe, France, on 6 October ordered the recall of the lotto 256 of the product (sold in packs of 6) for microbiological risk. The recommendation to consumers is “not to consume the product, to return it to the point of sale for refund or replacement”. The announcement was posted on the Ministry of Health website today, 10 October.