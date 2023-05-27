LIVE F1, GP Monaco 2023 LIVE: Verstappen leads the FP3, 4th Sainz and 6th Leclerc

CLICK HERE TO UPDATE LIVE LIVE

13.01 Perez significantly improves Verstappen’s time and takes the lead with a time of 1: 13.280 ahead of Alonso by 0.294 and 0.408.

12.59 In essence, as far as we have seen in this FP3, Red Bull really seems to have put things in their place with Verstappen and Perez in front of everyone. Alonso is third, while the two Ferraris are fourth and sixth.

12.57 Below is the updated order of times:

1 Max VERSTAPPEN Red Bull Racing1:13.583 1

2 Sergio PEREZ Red Bull Racing+0.004 1

3 Fernando ALONSO Aston Martin+0.114 3

4 Carlos SAINZ Ferrari+0.546 2

5 Esteban OCON Alpine+0.711 2

6 Charles LECLERC Ferrari+0.749 2

7 Lance STROLL Aston Martin+0.794 3

8 George RUSSELL Mercedes+0.799 1

9 Valtteri BOTTAS Alfa Romeo+0.806 3

10 Pierre GASLY Alpine+0.859 1

11 Yuki TSUNODA AlphaTauri+0.912 2

12 Lando NORRIS McLaren+1.006 2

13 Alexander ALBON Williams+1.075 1

14 Lewis HAMILTON Mercedes+1.092 1

15 Oscar PIASTRI McLaren+1.186 1

16 Kevin MAGNUSSEN Haas F1 Team+1.210 1

17 Guanyu ZHOU Alfa Romeo+1.301 3

18 Nico HULKENBERG Haas F1 Team+1.311 1

19 Nyck DE VRIES AlphaTauri+1.607 2

20 Logan SARGEANT Williams+6.228 2

12.55 One-two Red Bull: Verstappen at the top in 1: 13.583 ahead of 0.004 Perez. Alonso third at 0.114, Sainz fourth at 0.5466 and Leclerc sixth at 0.749. Russell moves into eighth place at 0.799 and Hamilton 14th at 1.092.

12.54 The track improves from step to step and Perez is first in 1: 13.587 ahead of Alonso by 0.110 and Verstappen by 0.207. Fourth Sainz at 0.546 and fifth Leclerc at 0.749.

12.52 Alonso replies who takes the lead with a time of 1: 13.697 ahead of 0.097 Verstappen and 0.680 Perez. Sainz eighth at 1,205 and Leclerc tenth at 1,214.

12.53 Great demonstration of strength by Verstappen, therefore, Perez pursues in second place at 0.583 and in third place Gasly at 0.648. Sainz is eighth at 1,108 and Leclerc is tenth at 1,214.

12.51 First lap and first time for Verstappen: 1: 13.794 for the Dutchman and 0.583 trimmed for Perez and 0.795 for Norris. Sainz is seventh at 1.108 and Leclerc ninth at 1.117.

12.49 Meanwhile Perez ahead of everyone in 1: 14.377 ahead of 0.386 Stroll and 0.528 Norris. Sainz is sixth at 0.525 and Leclerc seventh at 0.534, who has returned to the pits.

12.48 Stroll reaches the top with a time of 1: 14.763 ahead of 0.142 Norris and 0.148 Leclerc. Sainz launches for a new attempt. Verstappen is now on the track, while the two Mercedes are still stationary.

12.47 Norris gets ahead of everyone with McLaren, which goes really fast, in 1: 14.905. The track is getting rubberized and times will drop a lot.

12.46 Stroll and Bottas arrive and are placed in front of Leclerc: the Canadian third 0.078 and the Finnish fourth at 0.297.

12.45 Sainz moves into second position at 0.066 from Perez with the same tires, while Leclerc is 0.433 from the Mexican.

12.44 Perez improves his time to 1: 14.990 ahead of 0.602 Gasly and 0.851 Norris.

12.43 Bottas moves into second position at 0.305 from Perez, while Perez raises himself for another quick round.

12.42 In the meantime, we also see Hulkenberg enter the track with the Haas and the two Ferraris of Sainz and Leclerc with soft tires.

12.41 Lando Norris is now also on the track with the McLaren (soft tyres). Yesterday Lando was very convincing, in the top-5 in FP2.

12.40 On the track with soft tires the two Alfa Romeos of Zhou and Bottas, while Gasly is second at 0.349 from Perez, again with red band tyres.

12.38 In the meantime, problems for Ocon in the tunnel, with his Alpine. The Frenchman returns to the pits to understand what happened.

12.39 Perez gets ahead of everyone in 1: 15.641 with the softs.

12.37 Perez launches for the first timed lap.

12.37 Ocon (Alpine), Perez (Red Bull) and Gasly (Alpine) are now on the track. These riders with soft tires.

12.36 Installation lap for the four pilots mentioned, who returned to the pits.

12.35 In reality, Alonso is on medium tyres, while all the others already mentioned are on the hard ones.

12.33 Stroll, Alonso, Tsunoda and De Vries take care of it and break the silence with the hard tires on the track.

12.31 Green light, but everyone is taking it calmly before entering the track.

12.30 GO TO FP3!!!

12.28 27°C in the air and 44°C on the asphalt.

12.27 The sun is shining in Monaco and it will be an FP3 in ideal conditions.

12.25 In the meantime Charles, before lowering himself into the cockpit of the SF-23, dedicates himself to those who are looking for autographs.

See more

12.23 Leclerc aware that magic will be needed to conquer the pole position today.

See more

F1, Charles Leclerc: “Pole possible, but I don’t have the best car in Monaco” – — OA SPORT (@OA_Sport) May 26, 2023

12.20 For this appointment, Pirelli has made the “softer” range of tires available to the drivers, given the characteristics of the Monegasque asphalt. As far as we understood on day-1, Ferrari managed to exploit the various sets effectively, even if Red Bull, in terms of race pace, is impressive.

12.17 An old acquaintance met again in the Monte Carlo paddock, namely the four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel. The hug between him and his former rival Lewis Hamilton was very beautiful and spontaneous.

See more

12.14 A weekend in which we saw a Mercedes revolutionized in its forms and also in terms of suspension. The Brackley team has put a lot of new things on the track, but being able to absorb all these changes on a particular circuit isn’t easy. Hamilton made better use of the material, while Russell showed too many problems.

12.11 Not to be underestimated, however, Carlos Sainz. Yesterday the Spaniard showed off a great feeling with Ferrari, but then the crash in the Piscine area, at the end of FP2, spoiled the party a bit. However, the Iberian said he was confident for today.

See more

An early bath for Carlos after he clips the swimming pool barriers 💥😖#MonacoGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/whEGDUBnl4 — Formula 1 (@F1) May 26, 2023

12.08 The Anglo-Austrian team worked mostly on the driveability of the RB19. Verstappen had complained about the lack of reactivity from his car and in the second free practice session a very clear change of pace was noticed.

12.05 Red Bull is also the favorite in this case for p.1. After problems with the balance of the RB19, Max Verstappen found his way back and the best time in FP2 is evidence of how the Milton Keynes team worked to allow its main driver to emerge.

12.02 Charles, however, must also dispel the taboo of never being able to get on the podium in his home round. Will it be the right time this year? We’ll find out.

11.59 It is no mystery that Leclerc, among the walls, knows how to exalt himself and often find unexpected results.

11.56 Charles Leclerc and Ferrari are called to magic. The Monegasque, landlord, will try to get even what isn’t there from his SF-23.

11.53 It will be a very intense Saturday on the street circuit of Montecarlo and the drivers will be called upon to give everything to maximize their performance to start as front as possible, in view of tomorrow’s race.

11.50 Hello and welcome back to the LIVE LIVE of FP3 and qualifying for the Monaco GP, seventh round of the 2023 F1 World Championship.

How to follow FP3 and qualifying on TV/streaming – The breaking latest news of FP1 – The breaking latest news of FP2 – Presentation of qualifications

Good morning and welcome to LIVE LIVE of FP3 and qualifying of the Monaco GP, seventh round of the 2023 F1 World Championship. On the street circuit of Montecarlo it will be a very intense Saturday and the riders will be called upon to give everything to maximize their performance in order to start as far up front as possible, in view of tomorrow’s race.

Charles Leclerc and the Ferrari they are called to magic. The Monegasque, landlord, will try to get even what isn’t there from his SF-23. It is no mystery that Leclerc, among the low walls, knows how to exalt himself and often and willingly find unexpected results. It is no coincidence that in the last two editions of the GP he has obtained the pole position. We’ll see if the Ferrari driver will be able to reply.

However, Red Bull is the favorite again for p.1. After problems with the balance of the RB19, Max Verstappen found his way back and the best time in FP2 is evidence of how the Milton Keynes team worked to allow its main driver to emerge. We’ll see if Fernando Alonso’s Aston Martin and the Mercedes, which showed up in the Principality with a lot of technical upgrades, will also be in the game.

OA Sport offers you the LIVE LIVE of FP3 and qualifying of the Monaco GP, seventh round of the 2023 F1 World Championship: real-time news and constant updates. It starts at 12.30 with FP3, while qualifying is scheduled from 16.00. Good fun!

Foto: LiveMedia/Dppi/DPPI