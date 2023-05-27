Stiglitz: “On the Pnrr the Italian government has shown incompetence in the management of EU funds”

TRENTO – At the Trento Festival of Economics, the 2001 Nobel Prize in Economics Joseph Stiglitz stigmatizes the “incompetence” of the Meloni government in the management of Pnrr funds.

In the briefing with journalists preceding the conference at the Festival, the American economist, to general surprise, stated: “The problem with your government is the high level of incompetence it has shown in the management of European Union funds, which they are extremely important. In fact, a good use of these funds could provide a good stimulus to the whole economic system to reduce the risks deriving from high inflation. If they continue to manage funding in this way, a recession will be increasingly likely”.

Stiglitz warned of the risks of authoritarianism in the world, “The basis of our society, democracy, is at risk everywhere in the world – he stated during his speech at the Teatro Sociale in Trento – populism and authoritarianism are advancing. There is a risk of the return of fascist phenomena. This authoritarianism is becoming increasingly evident, I am thinking of the insurrection on Capitol Hill. I am also thinking of the suspension of part of the free press in India”.

The economist also dwelt on the difficulties of combating climate change in a world that is returning to a new form of cold war, due to the growing enmity between China and the United States. “It’s like in the Titanic: if the ship sinks we can’t ask who is good and who is bad, first we have to save ourselves, together, and then we think about everything else”.