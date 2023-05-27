Gică Hagi wants to sell Adrian Mazilu

Gică Hagi does not deny himself despite the fact that he will participate in the preliminaries of the Champions League as the new champion of Romania. Thus, according to the information from the local sports press, the owner-coach from Farul Constanța is willing to part with any holder, of course if the offer is suitable.

And this is due to the fact that at his academy, Gică Hagi produces quality footballers on the conveyor belt, having permanently prepared players who can take the place of the starters at any time and, in most cases, they end up even better than those they take their place.

Adrian Mazilu (pictured, on the left), the 17-year-old striker, the latest sensation from the team from the seaside can become the most expensive transfer made by Farul Constanța if someone takes out of their pocket the amount of eight million euros requested by Hagi, writes the electronic edition of DigiSport.

Gică Hagi set the talented left-footed forward this huge price, but the final amount will be determined according to other details, such as the percentage that Farul would keep.

“From my last discussion with him (no with Gică Hagi), I understood that there are four players who will leave the club. There are offers for Mazilu, Borza, Enes Sali and Băluță”, stated Ilie Dumitrescu, Friday evening, on Digi Sport Special.

“Every club has an open door (no for transfers). FCSB, CFR and whoever comes and puts an offer on the table that suits us and the player agrees to go there. We are willing to discuss with anyone”, said Gică Popescu, recently, at Fotbal Club.

Photo source: digisport