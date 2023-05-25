LIVE Italy-Netherlands 3-1, LIVE volleyball friendly: Azzurri winners on debut! Lots of good news for De Giorgi

CLICK HERE TO UPDATE LIVE LIVE

22.53: The appointment is for tomorrow evening, again at 21, with Italy-Bulgaria which will decide the outcome of the Cavalese tournament. That’s all for tonight, thank you for following us and goodnight!

22.51: For three sets out of four, Italy dominated a foul and not very determined Holland, giving up a third set studded with mistakes in the Italian home. Porro did well in direction, Recine did well in the band and Bottolo who entered the fourth set. We saw excellent flashes of Rinaldi (second set), Sanguinetti (first set) and Mosca (in the first two sets)

10.50 pm: A good Italy beats Holland 3-1 and wins a valuable success in the season debut with a very young team who, in flashes, expressed excellent volleyball

25-17 Mano out of Recineeeeeeeee!!! Italy wins the first game of the season, beating the Netherlands 3-1

24-17 Out the first half of Vitelli

24-16 Error in the Italian service

24-15 Aceeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee Porrooooooooooooooooooooo

23-15 Error in the Dutch service

22-15 Mano out Streutker da zona 2

22-14 Vincente Bottolo from the second line

21-14 Error in the Dutch service

20-14 Error in the Italy service

20-13 Vincente Recine from zone 4

19-13 Muroooooooooooooooooo Bottoloooooooooooooooooooooooooo

18-13 Error in the Italy service

18-12 Out Van Tilburg da zona 4

17-12 Bottolo’s ball pushed along the line from zone 4

16-12 Error in the Dutch service

15-12 Error in the Italy service

15-11 Bottle Diagonal from zone 4

14-11 Primo tempo Korenblek

14-10 Parallel Romanò from zone 2

13-10 Mano out Bottolo from zone 4

12-10 Mano out Fences from zone 2

11-10 Vincente Jorna from zone 4

11-9 Diagonal of Recine from zone 4

10-9 Ace Van der Ent

10-8 Error in the Italy service

10-7 Mano out Fences from zone 4

9-7 Mano out Van Tilburg from the second line

9-6 Muroooooooooooooooo Courtesyaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa

8-6 Aceeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee Bottoloooooooooooooooooo

7-6 Muroooooooooooooo Courtesyaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa

6-6 Vincente Tuinstra from zone 4

6-5 Vincente Romanò from the second line

5-5 Winning lob by Bottolo from zone 4

4-5 Error in the Dutch service

3-5 Error in the Italy service

3-4 Vincente Bottolo from zone 4

2-4 Ancora muro Corn bleach

2-3 Muro Corn Bleach

2-2 Error in the Italy service

2-1 Aceeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee

1-1 Error in the Dutch service

0-1 Mano out Korenblek in primo pace

22-25 Error in Italy’s service, Holland shortens the distance, 2-1

22-24 Van Garderen’s attack from zone 4 does not pass

21-24 Error in the Dutch service

20-24 Error in the Italy service

20-23 Error in the Dutch service

19-23 Falaschi’s error in the dribble

19-22 Primo tempo Korenblek

19-21 Air invasion of Holland

18-21 Out Van Garderen da zona 4

17-21 Holland service error

16-21 Hand out by Van Garderen from zone 4

16-20 Van Garderen’s winning diagonal from zone 4

16-19 Muro Van Tilburg

16-18 Holland service error

16-17 Diagonal of Romanò from the second line

15-17 Van Tilburg’s winning diagonal from the second line

15-16 Winning parallel of Recine from zone 4

14-16 First half Van der Ent

14-15 Holland service error

13-15 Out Rinaldi from zone 4

13-14 Mano out Van Garderen da zona 2

13-13 Error in the Dutch service

12-13 The slash of Van der Ent

12-12 Mano out Van Garderen da zona 4

12-11 Romanò’s winning diagonal from zone 2

11-11 Keemink Wall

11-10 Recine service error

11-9 Mano out Fences from zone 2

10-9 Muro Jorna

10-8 Muroooooooooooooo Recineeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee

9-8 Invasion of Holland

8-8 Vincente Jorna on the hands of the block from zone 4

8-7 Muroooooooooo Recineeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee

7-7 Mano out Courtesy in the first half

6-7 Vincente Van Tilburg from the second line

6-6 Error in the Dutch service

5-6 Error in the Italy service

5-5 Recine’s winning diagonal from zone 4

4-5 Muro Van der Ent

4-4 Error in the Italy service

4-3 First half behind Sanguinetti

3-3 Mano out Van Tilburg da zona 2

3-2 Mano out Romanò from zone 2

2-2 Mano out Sanguinetti in the first half

1-2 Vincente Van Tilburg da zona 2

1-1 Mano out Romanò from second 2

0-1 Mano out in prime pace Korenblek

25-19 Romanò’s winning diagonal from the second line and Italy moves to 2-0, also dominating the second set. Very good Rinaldi and Romanò

24-19 Error in the Italy service

24-18 First half Moscow

23-18 La pipe di Van Garderen

23-17 Out Jorna from zone 4

22-17 The winning touch on the hands of the Romanò wall from zone 2

21-17 Diagonal narrows of Jorna from zone 4

21-16 Mano out Rinaldi from zone 4

20-16 Error in the Italian service

20-15 Error in the Dutch service

19-15 Diagonal stretta Van Garderen da zona 4

19-14 Error in the Italy service

19-13 Mano out Porro after the Dutch mistake

18-13 Error in the Italy service

18-12 Leek of secondary intention

16-11 Pipes at Rinaldi

15-11 Pipes at Rinaldi

14-11 Italy error

13-9 Hand out Rinalndi from zone 4

12-9 Mano out Van Tilburg from the second line

12-8 Vincente Romanò from zone 2

11-8 Rinaldi’s pipe

10-8 Muro Van der Ent

10-7 The diagonal of Recine from zone 4 is winning

9-7 Primo tempo Korenblek

9-6 Mano out Romanò from the second line

8-6 Recine’s winning diagonal from zone 4

7-6 Error in the Italy service

7-5 Murooooooooooo Moscaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa

5-4 Error in the Italy service

5-3 Aceeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee Sanguinettiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii

4-3 Error in the Dutch service

3-3 Error in the Italy service

2-1 Out Van Garderen da zona 4

1-1 Vincente Romanò from zone 4

25-17 Murooooooooooooooooo Moscaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa! Italy dominates the first set, Sanguinetti is very good!

24-17 First half Sanguinetti

23-17 Van Tilburg vincente da zona 2

23-16 First half Sanguinetti

22-16 Romanò wins without a block from zone 2

21-16 Error in the Dutch service

20-16 First half Koremblek

20-15 Mano out Fences from zone 4

19-15 Van Tilburg vincente da zona 4

19-14 Muroooooooooooooo Recineeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee

18-14 Hand out Romanò from the second line

17-14 Mano out of Streutker from zone 2

17-13 Holland service error

16-13 Jorna’s winning diagonal from zone 4

16-12 First half behind Moscow

15-11 Aceeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee Sanguinettiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii

14-11 Hand out Rinaldi from zone 4

13-11 Hand out Romanò from zone 2

12-11 Vincente Van Garderen

12-10 Pipe di Bottolo

11-10 Error in the Italy service

11-9 Aceeeeeeeeeeeeeee Porrooooooooooooooooo

10-9 First half Sanguinetti

9-9 Porro’s attack is out after a good blue defense

9-8 Winning diagonal of fences from area 4

8-8 Error in the Dutch service

7-8 Mano out Van Tilburg da zona 2

7-7 Error in the Italy service

7-6 Rinaldi’s diagonal from zone 4

6-6 Romanò second line foul

6-5 Muro Van der Ent

6-4 Romanò’s winning parallel from zone 2

5-4 Ace Van Garderen

5-3 Error in the Italy service

5-2 Murooooooooooooooo Moscaaaaaaaaaaaaaa

4-2 First half Sanguinetti

3-1 Muroooooooooooooo Sanguinettiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii

2-1 Error in the Dutch service

1-1 First half Netherlands

21.00: Porro, Romanò, Rinaldi, Recine, Sanguinetti, Mosca, Balaso free the blue formation

20.58: De Giorgi, on the other hand, has called up for the occasion. Setters: Marco Falaschi, Paolo Porro. Spikers: Francesco Recine, Davide Gardini, Mattia Bottolo, Fabrizio Gironi, Tommaso Rinaldi, Giulio Magalini. Opposites: Yuri Romanò, Lorenzo Sala. Centres: Lorenzo Cortesia, Marco Vitelli, Edoardo Caneschi, Giovanni Sanguinetti, Leandro Mosca. Libero: Fabio Balaso, Damiano Catania, Filippo Federici.

20.55: Piazza has available: Siebe Korenblek Spiker, Keemink Wessel Keemink Setter, Maarten Van Garderen Spiker, Thijs Ter Horst Spiker, Luuc Van Der Ent Central, Silvester Meijs Setter, Gijs Jorna Spiker, Stijn Van Tilburg Opposite, Robbert Andringa Libero, Yannick Bak Spiker, Jasper Wijkstra Spiker, Daan Streutker Op, Niels Lipke Libero, Jaro Herinx Center.

20.52: On the other side of the net is the Netherlands coached by Roberto Piazza who this year brought Allianz Milano to the semifinals of the championship and the final of the Italian Cup and who aims to relaunch the Orange national team.

20.49: Eighteen athletes available to the blue CT, including five veterans of the 2022 world championship success who will be brooders for the new faces who are wearing the senior national team shirt for the first time. In the blue house the atmosphere is naturally serene, but in these days they are working with great intensity to be ready immediately given the imminence of the international commitments.

20.46: The group trained by Ferdinando De Giorgi has the opportunity to test their fitness after the first weeks of work in Trentino where, as usual, they are carrying out their training program in view of a really intense 2023 season and who will have his first commitment in the Volleyball Nations League in the Canadian away match.

20.43: Everything is ready in Val di Fiemme for the first official match of the season for the men’s national team scheduled for tomorrow at 21 (live on Rai Play) against Roberto Piazza’s Holland in the DHL Test Match Tournament. The tournament kicked off yesterday evening with Bulgaria’s 3-1 victory over the Netherlands.

20.40: Good evening and welcome to the live broadcast of the second challenge of the men’s DHL Test Match Tournament 2023 between Italy and the Netherlands scheduled in Cavalese.

Photo Fivb