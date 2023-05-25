Mayor Huang Feng emphasized a high degree of vigilance, active demining, strict and practical remediation of hidden dangers, and resolutely built a safe production line of defense in the city’s safety production video conference.

Mayor Huang Feng emphasized in the city’s safety production video conference



Highly vigilant and active demining, strictly and practically rectify hidden dangers, and resolutely build a safe production line of defense

On May 23, the city’s safety production video and telephone conference was held to study, judge and analyze the situation, and re-arrange and redeploy the special investigation and rectification actions for in-depth promotion of major accident hidden dangers. Mayor Huang Feng attended and delivered a speech. Qiao Yanqiang hosted.

Huang Feng emphasized that at present, with the accelerated recovery of the economy, safety production accidents are prone to frequent occurrence. The whole city must be highly vigilant, attach great importance to it, take the initiative to clear mines, accurately dismantle bombs, and firmly grasp the safety of production in order to ensure that the work is ahead of the accident. It is necessary to keep an eye on key areas, focusing on fire protection, transportation, hazardous chemicals, construction, urban security, industry and trade, and food and drug safety, and adopt methods such as enterprise self-examination, law enforcement inspection, and “leadership + experts” to carry out full coverage , Pull-net-type investigation and rectification to ensure that no industry, no enterprise, and no hidden danger are missed. It is necessary to pay attention to actual combat drills, establish and improve a rapid accident handling mechanism, unify command and dispatch, form a closed loop of work, plug loopholes in time, eliminate blind spots in supervision, and effectively improve emergency response capabilities. It is necessary to strengthen systematic thinking, adhere to the combination of “blocking” and “sparse”, not only strictly manage according to laws and regulations, but also solve problems fundamentally and at the source; Learn from one example and solve similar problems at the same time; adhere to the combination of “management” and “help”, not only strict supervision, but also active service, guide enterprises to establish a strong awareness of safety production red lines, and effectively build a solid line of defense for intrinsic safety. It is necessary to tighten compaction responsibilities, pay close attention to the implementation of corporate responsibilities, departmental supervision responsibilities, and local party committee and government leadership responsibilities, and decompose tasks at all levels and refine them to the smallest work unit. It is necessary to strengthen safety publicity, enhance the safety awareness of the whole society through public service advertisements, short videos, etc., and create a strong atmosphere where everyone learns about safety, everyone understands safety, and everyone observes safety.