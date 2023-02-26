San Siro lights up for a crucial match: Milan-Atalanta is a direct match for the Champions League. The Rossoneri and the Nerazzurri face off at 8.45pm, the two teams are separated by three points in the standings (44 for the hosts, 41 for the visitors) and come from two different moments: three consecutive victories between the championship and the Champions League for Pioli’s team , who is looking for a third consecutive success in the league to tie second-placed Inter; Gasperini’s boys, on the other hand, try to get up after the internal knockout with Lecce and go in search of three points to catch the Devil.

STATISTICS – Milan are unbeaten in their last four Serie A matches against Atalanta (3 wins and a draw in the first leg): the Rossoneri have not gone five games in a row without defeats against the Bergamo players since the four-year period 2008-2012 (6 in that case). Milan won their last home match against the Dea in the league 2-0 (15 May 2022) after a series of 7 unsuccessful games against the Bergamo players at San Siro (D4, L3): the last Rossoneri coach in capable of winning twice in a row at home against the Dea in two consecutive top leagues was even Fabio Capello (seasons 92/93 and 93/94). Milan come off three 1-0 wins in all competitions (Turin, Tottenham, Monza): the Rossoneri have never won four games in a row this season and have not gone four consecutive wins without conceding a goal since February 2018 (five in that case, three in Serie A and two in the Europa League). Atalanta have lost three of their last four matches in all competitions (W1), having recorded four wins and two draws in their first six matches of 2023; the Bergamo players won their last away league match and haven’t achieved two away wins in a row in Serie A since September 2022 (four in that case).

Kick-off at 20.45

