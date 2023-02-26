Tonight, after a marathon that would have exhausted Abebe Bikila, we will know who the new secretary of the Democratic Party is. That is, if Renzi returns under the false guise of Stefano Bonaccini, who does not have Renzi’s charisma or even that of a turned off radiator, or if Elly Schlein arrives, outsider to be discovered (at least as a leader). It will not be the members who decide, as would be normal in a normal party, but the non-members. So those who would never vote for Pd could support the most advantageous candidate for the right, or the left, or the center, or the M5S. But it is doubtful that anyone will do it: anyone who decides to leave the house on Sunday for the dem primaries would be seized with such boredom that they would fall asleep on the street, even standing up. It is the paradox of the double-round primaries piked, whose rules seem to have been devised by a trust of puzzlers: in four months they have not produced a shred of contrast on the contents (“first the programs, then the names”: right). You really need to know the two finalists well to grasp the differences: easier for those who live in Emilia-Romagna (where, moreover, she is his deputy), less so for those who live elsewhere. Especially since in the duel (so to speak) on Sky they were friends and smoothed out the edges in a Christian Democrat way: the complete opposite of the American-style pre-electoral face-to-face.

Smoking and Vaseline also on the most crucial topic of today and tomorrow: theescalation in Ukraine. The pacifist Schlein changed her mind and voted for Meloni’s decree on weapons and Bonaccini said he was in favour, even if he superfucked about the phantom European negotiations. And yet, if the Democratic Party wants to recover, whoever is the secretary will have to file away the crazy BaioLetta line and reconnect with the ever-growing pacifist movement: today the opposition is weak not because 5Stelle, Pd and Centro march separately (they don’t have to govern), but because Giorgia Meloni’s only concern, that is the less and less latent anti-warism of Lega and FI, finds sides only in the M5S. If the Democratic Party changed its line, the premier would find herself alone (that is, with Calenda) and unarmed. BaioLetta knows this: in fact, he closed his terrifying and depressing secretariat by promising the Ukrainian ambassador that tomorrow too the Democratic Party will remain warlike, speaking to his daughter-in-law so that his mother-in-law understands. With a mother-in-law like Schlein, a change of pace will be less unlikely, even if she splits the dem: turbo-atlantists like Guerini and Borghi will never give up their helmet and camouflage. But that’s what primaries are for: to choose a leader who chooses, at the cost of unloading some ballast to gain some voters. If, on the other hand, the goal is to lose others, one might as well keep BaioLetta: for defeats, there is no one who is worth it.