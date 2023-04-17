Home » Several dead and injured after shooting in the United States – 102nine Digital Newspaper of El Salvador territory of young adults
Several dead and injured after shooting in the United States – 102nine Digital Newspaper of El Salvador territory of young adults

In the last hours, the authorities reported at least four deaths and several injuries after a new shooting in Alabama, United States.

According to police, the mass shooting occurred during a teenager’s birthday party in Dadeville.

The shooting occurred the same day that two people were killed and four others injured in a similar incident in Kentucky. The United States has recorded more than 160 mass shootings in the first four months of 2023, according to the Gun Violence Archive organization, which advocates for gun control. That’s an average of more than 1.5 shootings each day so far this year.

Pastor Ben Hayes, who is a chaplain with the Dadeville Police Department and also works at the local high school, said most of the victims were teenagers as the shooting occurred at a 16-year-old girl’s birthday party.

“One of the young men killed was one of our star athletes and a great guy. He knew many of these students. Dadeville is a small city and this is going to affect everyone in this area,” he added.

At the moment, the authorities continue to search for the main actor in this crime so that he can answer for his actions. The identity of the victims has not yet been revealed.

