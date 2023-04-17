Cooltura, the start-up that helps fashion brands to become popular on Tik Tok

Listen to the audio version of the article

To make inroads among young people with the Diesel brand, they have chosen to tell the intimate and affectionate relationship that is established with the favorite clothes that each of us has in the wardrobe: in this case, denim garments that converse with their owner, an English creator. Result: three million views in just one week. To launch Marella’s coats they have hired another creator who wears them playfully, without sparing jokes full of humor. And the Max Mara Fashion Group brand has collected six million views, one of which in just twelve hours. «Our motto is “humanizing brands”, with a fresh and uncoated language», says Marielena Traverso, business engineer and co-founder of Cooltura, the agency of young creatives (it is in fact made up of 12 women) which builds the image of some of the big Italian fashion brands on Tik Tok.

TikTok and fashion: this is how the video platform inspires the buyers of the future

All with short films – lasting less than a minute – which break quite a few schemes, to attract the Zeta generation and the Millennials towards fashion, among the first industries that have approached this platform to promote themselves on social networks. The video on Diesel, consisting of three episodes, was also ranked among the finalists of the Best Tik Tok Award of 2022. A success. After all, this social network, conceived as a form of entertainment and which has become very popular in Italy in the last two years, has already conquered numerous other major brands. Among Cooltura’s clients there are also Max Mara, Liu Jo, Hugo Boss, Superga, Rinascimento and Dodo, a collection by the jewelry brand Pomellato. And everyone is depopulating on a platform that already has 20 million users, made up of 40% of the children of the Zeta generation and 38% of adults between 25 and 44 years of age, the so-called Millennials.

«Tik Tok is no longer a social network aimed only at teenagers», explains Carolina Bin, another co-founder of the agency, with a degree in Business Management and marketing and previous professional experience in the marketing sector of Vogue. Today Cooltura has two offices, one in Milan and one in London. And despite being born only two years ago, she has already known how to make her way into the world of fashion and luxury, specializing. «Our goal is to reach Tik Tok users, who are no longer just the very young, in the most authentic way, also helping brands to relate to the public in a less artificial way – observes Marielena Traverso -. We also communicate luxury, which seems unattainable, favoring a more direct contact, playing with the formats and trends of the moment». Since its launch, Tik Tok has surpassed 3.5 billion downloads globally, with an estimated average of one billion monthly active users, viewing the most popular videos. Videos that in this case range from the story of the backstage of the fashion shows to films that become a source of inspiration for new outfits. But not only. For Yoox, on the occasion of Women’s Day, Cooltura has created a campaign that celebrates female empowerment with a playful language.