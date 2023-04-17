These spring dresses flatter your figure

The temperatures outside are slowly rising and we can’t wait to put our favorite clothes back on! Spring is all about airy and light outfits and the fashion trends ensure a lot of good mood. But if we had to pick just one favorite that we could wear every day, it would be maxi dresses! But what if you are not 1.80 meters tall? No problem either, because maxi dresses for small women look just as gorgeous! Don’t believe us? Then read on! We’ve done some research for you and put together the best tips on how to style maxi dresses for petite women!

Maxi dresses for small women: You should know these styling tips

Dear readers, I am 1.60 meters tall myself and have asked myself a thousand times whether long, flowing dresses would be suitable for me. Contrary to popular belief, the answer to this question is yes! With the right tips, maxi dresses for small women can actually visually stretch our figure and make us look taller. And here are a few tips on what to look out for when buying.

Make sure you get the right length

First, we want to make one thing clear – not all maxi are the same. To create the most flattering look possible, the length of maxi dresses for petite women is key. You should avoid models that go below the ankles or touch the ground, otherwise you will quickly sink. Maxi dresses for small women, where the hem hits just above the ankle, feel much lighter and create a balanced appearance.

Make any changes

Have you found the perfect maxi dress for little women that fits your body type perfectly, but the length isn’t right? No problem! After all, that’s what tailors are for, right? To ensure that the dress fits you perfectly, a tailor can make the necessary adjustments.

Brands that offer small sizes

There are now many fashion brands that develop special collections for petite women. So if you are looking for maxi dresses for little women, it certainly wouldn’t hurt to take a look, right?

Try different styles

Maxi dresses for small women are now available in a wide variety of designs and variants. Everyone is different and there is no such thing as a perfect dress for every woman. Maybe you want to hide your small tummy or are you looking for clothes for thick calves? So don’t be afraid to try different styles until you find what suits you the most.

Maxi dresses for small women: we love these models

Now that we’ve shared our styling tips with you, let’s finally get down to business. Below we have selected some of the most beautiful maxi dresses for little women that will help you show off your figure to the fullest.

Long dresses with a slit

When it comes to maxi dresses for small women, models with a slit are our absolute number 1! This visually creates a vertical line, which in turn visually stretches our figure. And let’s be honest – slit maxi dresses just look sexy and super exciting, right? The trend pieces are ideal for anyone who wants to show more skin in a subtle way. Depending on the occasion, you can wear both sneakers and high heels – the result is always a chic outfit that sets you apart from the crowd.

High-low dresses for little women

Extremely feminine, chic and super elegant – mullet dresses are setting the tone in terms of trends this spring and are celebrating a huge comeback. These are dresses that are short in the front and long in the back. Airy like a mini dress and elegant like a long dress – the maxi dresses for small women give us the best of both worlds and are made for spring. The difference between the front and back length conjures up long and slender legs in no time at all, but at the same time it can also conceal small bulges on the hips and thighs. But so that this slim effect is not lost, the selection of the right shoes is very important. As a shoe trend, mullet dresses harmonize particularly well with high heels or slingback pumps.

Wrap dresses for petite women

No matter whether as maxi dresses for small women, with a large bust size or strong thighs – wrap dresses are THE figure flatterer par excellence! The trend pieces have been among the most important fashion trends for years and that will not change this spring. So that you don’t sink into your outfit, grab wrap dresses that end a little above the ankle.

A-line maxi dresses

If there’s one dress silhouette that fits absolutely all body types, it’s definitely an A-line dress. The skirt part is a bit wider, while the dress is rather tight and close-fitting at the top. And it is precisely this little trick that makes the maxi dresses perfect for small women! The special cut automatically directs the focus upwards, which makes us appear a little taller. Really great, isn’t it?

Belted maxi dresses

Maybe you know the problem too – most maxi dresses for small women look somehow weird and bulky. So that we don’t go under quickly and emphasize our waist, we grab a chic waist belt. The trend accessories are available in all sorts of colors and designs, so there is definitely something for every taste. Another very nice side effect is that the clothes are gathered up a little and thus become a little shorter.