Recently, Deng Ziqi’s song “Peach Blossom Nuo” 6 years ago has become popular again. A large number of Douyin short videos use this BGM, and many bloggers are competing to sing it.

last night,Deng Ziqi himself also released a playing and singing version on Douyin. He played the piano and sang a cappella, very devoted. She also wrote: “I heard that my song has become popular again recently?[笑哭]”

Some netizens ridiculed: You are the most powerful and resembling the original singer among all the cover songs I have heard[泣不成声][泣不成声][泣不成声]

In fact, “Tao Hua Nuo” was already popular as early as 2018, and it was one of the top five Chinese style songs that year.Other songs include “Listening to the Snow”, “Bodhi Verse”, “Red Zhaoyuan” and “The Old Beauty”.

It is understood that “Peach Blossom Nuo” is the theme song of the TV series “Ancient Love Songs” sung by Deng Ziqi. It was written by Zhang Ying and composed by Luo Kun. It was included in the music album “Original Soundtrack of Ancient Love Songs TV Series” released in 2017.

The song is accompanied by a melodious classical style and a catchy tune. Deng Ziqi’s unique voice reveals a trace of hazy sadness in the soothing, and the rich, powerful and progressive chorus adds a bit of power and beauty. , telling the lingering love between the characters Chi Yun and A Mo in the play.