Woman drying clothes accidentally fell from the 10th floor and hung on the 2nd floor. The scene is terrible: the official reminds to raise safety awareness.

The woman accidentally dropped her clothes from the 10th floor and hung on the 2nd floor. The scene was terrible: the official reminder to raise safety awareness

Recently, in Nanchang, Jiangxi Province, a woman accidentally fell from the 10th floor to the 2nd floor while she was drying her clothes. The neighbors heard the abnormal noise and checked. Seeing that the woman was injured and hanging upside down outside the window, she called the police for help.

Firefighters rushed to the scene, fearing that she would fall, and immediately set up a ladder to transfer the fallen woman. Finally, he cooperated with the police at the scene to rescue him and handed him over to the medical staff for treatment.

The official is also a reminder: When drying clothes in high-rise buildings, please increase your safety awareness to prevent accidents.

This has also aroused heated discussions among netizens. Some netizens said that fortunately, they were only injured, and this height is too dangerous. It is unimaginable to land directly.

More netizens said that they hope everyone will take it as a warning, and they also hope that this woman will recover soon. Hang clothes as high as possible. Buy a fence and install a clothes drying room. This will be much safer. Or fence with bricks. Everyone can take care of the children and don’t go near the clothes rack.