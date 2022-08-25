Home Health LIVE TJ – Workout finished. Team working on tactics. Bonucci and Szczesny towards recovery. Pogba still in the gym, next week he should resume running on the pitch
Health

LIVE TJ – Workout finished. Team working on tactics. Bonucci and Szczesny towards recovery. Pogba still in the gym, next week he should resume running on the pitch

by admin
LIVE TJ – Workout finished. Team working on tactics. Bonucci and Szczesny towards recovery. Pogba still in the gym, next week he should resume running on the pitch

14:03 – WORKOUT ENDED – Juventus, through its official website, provided the details of today’s session: “A fascinating match scheduled for Saturday 27 August at 18:30: Roma arrive at the Allianz Stadium for the third day of the Serie A championship ( Irrati, assistants Preti and Berti, IV officer Abisso, at VAR Di Paolo, AVAR Paganessi will direct the meeting).

The bianconeri met in the JTC in the morning to start preparing for the match against the Giallorossi, returning from a 1-0 win over Cremonese. Session divided into technical exercises for the transmission of the ball and tactics for the non-possession phase. In the final match for those who have played less against Sampdoria.

Tomorrow appointment again in the morning “, we read on Juventus.com.

13:11 – POGBA AGAIN IN THE GYM – Paul Pogba, in these days – reports Sky Sport – is continuing to work in the gym. The Frenchman should resume racing on the pitch next week.

12:57 – MORNING WORKOUT – Juventus trained in the morning for the match against Roma. For this match Massimiliano Allegri should recover Leonardo Bonucci. For Saturday’s match, Szczesny should also be back.

See also  Neither male nor female: Siri becomes gender neutral

You may also like

Aquaman 2 and Shazam 2 delayed hits –...

First “fast-acting” antidepressant pill approved

Phil Spencer appears to be eyeing Asian acquisitions...

how the quarantine has changed since September

Phil Spencer appears to be eyeing Asian acquisitions...

Fitbit introduces the new Versa 4, Sense 2...

Fans create a new mod for The Legend...

The silent return of polio

Montblanc Montblanc Summit 3 smart watch fashion taste...

Padua, Medicine test: in 3,800 for just over...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy