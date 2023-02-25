12.21 – The draw for the round of 16 of the Europa League ends here. Outward matches on 9 March, return matches on 16.

12.20 – Shakhtar – Feyenoord is the eighth and last pairing

12.19 – ROME – REAL SOCIEDAD IS THE SEVENTH COUPLING

12.18 – Manchester United – Betis is the sixth pairing

12.17 – Sporting CP – Arsenal is the fifth pairing

12.16 – Bayer Leverkusen – Ferencvaros is the fourth pairing

12.15 – JUVENTUS – FRIBORG IS THE THIRD COUPLING

12.14 – Seville – Fenerbahçe is the second pairing

12.13 – Union Berlin – Union Saint-Gilloise is the first pairing

12.09 – “Good matches, especially Man United-Barcelona. There are only great teams, we will see something really good” said Zoltan Gera, ambassador of the Budapest final.

12.06 – The ceremony has begun, with the presentation of the 16 teams participating in the round of 16.

12.00 – Italian curse in this demonstration. Never won by one of our teams since it was called the Europa League and to go back to the last success we have to go up to 1999, when Parma coached by Alberto Malesani won the final against Marseille 3-0 in Moscow.

11.56 – Ten nations are represented, with the majority of Germany and Spain having three teams. Italy and England follow with two, finally a survivor for Belgium, Holland, Portugal, Turkey, Ukraine and Hungary.

11.54 – Of the 16 teams in the running, 6 have lifted the trophy, also considering the old UEFA Cup. Dominate Sevilla, champions for 6 times. Juventus follows at 3 and Feyenoord at 2. A success for Bayer Leverkusen, Manchester United and Shakhtar.

11.49 – Teams from the same association cannot be drawn against.

11.46 – The final, scheduled for 31 May, will be played at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest (Hungary), which has a capacity of over 65,000 spectators. The winner will earn a place in the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League group stage if they have not qualified via a domestic competition. And he will be seeded in the draw.

11.40 – 9 and 16 March 2023

11.30 – Here are the unseeded players:

Union Berlin (Germany)

Manchester United (Inghilterra)

Juventus (Italy)

Bayer Leverkusen (Germany)

Rome Italy)

Seville (Spain)

Shakhtar (Ukraine)

Sporting CP (Portogallo)

11.25 – Both Italians will not be seeded, therefore they will play the first leg at home. Here are the possible challengers, with difficulty coefficient from * easiest to ***** most difficult)

Arsenal (Inghilterra) *****

Betis (Spain) ****

Real Sociedad (Spain) ****

Fenerbahce (Turchia) ***

Feyenoord (Olanda) ***

Freiburg (Germany) ***

Union Saint-Gilloise (Belgio)﻿ **

Ferencváros (Hungary) *:

11.20 – At 12 in Nyon there will be the draw for the round of 16 of the UEFA Europa League, two Italian teams involved: Roma and Juventus.