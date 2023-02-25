The family will enjoy this sporting event on Sunday, February 26.

Emotions will be at the limit this weekend in the Olympic Village with the Departmental Skating Festival ‘Soñando en Grande’, an event developed within the framework of the Argelia Renace activity, organized by Comfacauca and the #TerritoriosdeOportunidad program, the appointment will take place this Sunday February 26 from 8:00 am

During this day, more than 400 athletes from the departments of Cauca, Valle and Huila will compete in the categories: Recreational Skating and Professional Skating (only novices).

In addition to this day, the participants will be able to access and support the stand of the ArgeliaSport sports store, a business idea resulting from the ‘Strengthening of the non-traditional economy’ project, where all the merchandise of the participating sports clubs in football, skating will be sold. and cycling, among others, and which seeks to generate new economic sustainability strategies for sports clubs.