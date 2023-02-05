Home News Caught with more than 100 marijuana cigarettes
by admin
In the municipality of La Plata, Huila, three men were arrested who must answer for the crime of carrying or possession of narcotics.

In the immediate vicinity of the Jordán neighborhood of La Plata, Huila, these three subjects were captured after a timely call from the citizens, indicating that they apparently were consuming and distributing hallucinogens in the vicinity of the ravine that passes through this sector.

The patrols of the Judicial Police and the quadrant of the municipality of La Plata, proceeded to surround the subjects to later capture these three individuals who were found 101 marijuana cigarettes ready for illegal sale.

“The fight against local drug trafficking does not give up in the department, we are going to capture them as many times as necessary to bring them to justice,” said Colonel Gustavo Camargo, commander of the Huila Police Department.

