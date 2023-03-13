23:00 – Massimiliano Allegri comments on the 4-2 victory against Sampdoria at the Allianz Stadium on the twenty-sixth day of the Serie A championship.

Great character reaction from the team.

“It was a difficult game, at 2-0 it was simplified but the games last 100 minutes. We stretched out, we didn’t stop the first restart and went after the first goal conceded. I think it’s part of the inexperience, young people give enthusiasm and technique, you had to stand there without making mistakes and the match would have slipped away. In the second half we had a different attitude, we were shorter. An important victory that allows us to work well in view of Freiburg”.

How are Bonucci and Bremer?

“Leo had a stroke, he’ll do some tests tomorrow morning. Bremer had a nuisance in his tendon, no big deal.”

Rabiot still in goal is increasingly leader.

“Adri is very good, he’s matured significantly, he’s the right age. He can play anywhere, he has a different engine and now he too has become good at closing the action. He can only get better ”.

Soulé’s performance?

“I’m happy because he scored, he had a good play before. He had an important impact, technically he cleaned up the game. In the match he transforms, he is very technical ”.

Will Chiesa and Pogba be there on Thursday?

“Pogba not for sure, Chiesa let’s see”.

What do you think of how the public heartened Vlahovic?

“Dusan must stay calm, tonight he did good things technically too. Then he missed the goal, he must find balance, be more serene and be less hasty because he will find the goal ”.

What stage is Di Maria at?

“He hasn’t done anything these days, I think he’ll be back to work with the team from Tuesday to be available on Thursday.”

How does the ranking give you?

“The ranking gives us satisfaction, the goal is to stay in the top four and aim for second place. A few weeks ago we were battling for salvation, now we are seventh in the current standings, at the same time we need to work to try and reach the highest goals by looking at what has been done on the field, i.e. 53 points”.

