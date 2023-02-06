Hellas Verona-Lazio (kick-off at 18.30) is one of the two appointments on Monday of the 21st day of Serie A. Sarri’s biancocelesti are hunting for the fifth consecutive useful result (2 wins, 2 draws) to take back the third solitary place behind the ‘Inter; Zaffaroni’s La Scala, on the other hand, have suffered only one defeat in the last five days (2 wins, 2 draws) and are looking for three points that would take them to -2 from 17th-placed Spezia.

STATISTICS – Verona have won 13 of their 51 matches in Serie A against Lazio (D18, L20): only against Fiorentina and Cagliari have the Gialloblù achieved more victories in the top division (both 14). Lazio, however, after the 2-0 in the first leg could win both seasonal matches against Hellas in Serie A for the first time since 2017/18. In the last 14 matches at the Scala family, the balance is in great balance: five wins for each side and four draws, 4-1 for the Gialloblù in the most recent match at Bentegodi (24 October 2021).

Kick-off at 18.30, on Calciomercato.com the direct of Hellas Verona-Lazio.