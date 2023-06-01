Home » a penalty from Casadei folds England. Carboni’s Argentina leaves the scene
a penalty from Casadei folds England. Carboni’s Argentina leaves the scene

by admin
a penalty from Casadei folds England. Carboni’s Argentina leaves the scene

Carmine Nunziata’s boys will remember this challenge for a long time. L’Italy U20 celebrates success in the round of 16 of the World Cup against England. An intense match played on a pitch that could objectively be reviewed, which had seen the Azzurrini take the lead thanks to Baldanzi’s goal. Then the equal of the English with Devine quick to deposit on the net in the 24th minute. Three minutes from the ninetieth Casadei converts the penalty of success (fifth goal in this competition). The Azzurrini celebrate with merit, continuing their journey.

The Argentina of Valentine Carboni (in the field 75′), defeated by Nigeria 2-0. An opaque test for the boys from Mascherano, punished in the 61st and 91st minutes by their opponents.

