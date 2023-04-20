Mediterranean University – Articles

The study meeting dedicated to sustainability and social equity in the evaluation of investments in transport infrastructures, at the Department of Information, Infrastructure and Sustainable Energy Engineering (DIIES) of the Mediterranean University of Reggio Calabria. This is a further activity developed within the activities of the “PhD in Information Engineering” and of the “National Center for Sustainable Mobility – MOST”.

The potential social and territorial cohesion effects produced by the large transport infrastructures in Calabria and Sicily, for example the high-speed railway and the stable connection in the Strait of Messina, require further investigations on a scientific and applicative level. “The national references for the evaluation of public investments pay particular attention to the economic and environmental components of sustainability; however, it is necessary to understand and mitigate the social gaps between national and European territories” emphasized the prof. Francis Russo of the University of Mediterranean Studies of Reggio Calabria who, among other things, recently spoke on the subject of large transport infrastructures in the south (HS and bridge) in the Chamber of Deputies in the Joint Transport and Environment Commissions.

Il prof. Augustine Nuzzolo University of Rome “Tor Vergata” and between founders of the transport engineering school of Reggio Calabria outlined the lines of scientific research to be explored in order to understand the effects of sustainability and social equity potentially produced by large transport infrastructures. “An interdisciplinary but above all a systemic approach is needed to support investment choices in the strategic transport infrastructure system”. Nuzzolo presented the results of a research on evaluation methods which also saw him involved in the evaluation of the potential effects produced by the bridge over the Strait of Messina.

Some application examples on a regional scale (Calabria and Sicily) were presented by Eng. Conrad Rindone.

The event concluded with the presence of the Rector, prof. Giuseppe Zimbalatti and the directors of the two Engineering departments, prof. Claudio De Capua (DIIES) and prof. John Leonardi (DICEAM). The participants underlined the commitment of the Reggio University to develop the research financed with the PNRR and in particular in the context of the spoke4-Rail Transportation of the National Center for Sustainable Mobility-MOST. The Rector Prof. Joseph Zimbalatti he concluded by reiterating the commitment of the entire academic community to offer scientific support in the construction of large infrastructures involving the Strait of Messina area (Bridges and High Speed). “We can make knowledge and skills available, so that choices on the transport system are supported by quantitative assessments and based on scientific approaches. It is a challenge that engages the entire academic community, bringing together all the cultural areas of the Mediterranean University of Reggio Calabria”.