NHL | Treliving will be the general manager of Toronto in the NHL

NHL | Treliving will be the general manager of Toronto in the NHL

Treliving stepped down in April after nine seasons as Calgary’s general manager. The Flames made the playoffs five times during his tenure, but made it past the first round just twice.

It was even worse for the second most successful club in the history of the NHL, Toronto, which this year won the series in the playoffs for the first time since 2004. However, the victory over Tampa Bay was followed by elimination with Florida.

Since 1967, the Maple Leafs have been waiting fifty-five seasons to win the Stanley Cup, which is the longest of any club in the competition.

