Theranos: Elizabeth Holmes shows up in jail for the start of the sentence

The CEO of the bankrupt Theranos Elizabeth Holmes, she reported to jail to begin her 11-plus-year sentence for defrauding investors.

U.S. District Judge Edward Davila ordered Holmes to surrender at a minimum-security facility in Bryan, Texas, following a ruling earlier this month. The sentence was handed down a day after an appeals court rejected Holmes’ request to stay out of jail during the appeal of her sentence.

A federal jury in San Jose, California, convicted Holmes on four counts of defrauding investors of Theranos, the company she dropped out of Stanford University to found in 2003. In another ruling from this month, Davila ordered Holmes and former Theranos executive Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani to pay $452 million in settlements to the victims.

