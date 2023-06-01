Novak Djokovic press conference Roland Garros | Sport

23:52 THE CONFERENCE IS OVER The press conference is over.

23:48 NOVAK ABOUT THE WIND Novak also talked about problems with the wind. “Survival. So much energy is spent both physically and mentally in these conditions. You are thrown out of some comfort zone, in one condition you warm up in another you play. Unpredictable where the wind blows. Mostly it was on one side, changing the direction, affecting the position on the court, coordination, balance, shot execution, tactics. On the one hand, a set and a half and he and I didn’t have a first serve. Second as a first, mostly a kick, you throw the ball, it goes three meters away. You can’t chase it, awkward for rhythm, you don’t see that on TV. And so, it’s not the first time. I don’t remember this many days in a row that we have extremely strong wind. It’s not fun to play in such conditions. It’s more about coping and surviving, to be more skilled, to you do better than your opponent, that was the case in the first set. After that, I adapted a bit, I knew how to find the level of play, I raised the quality of my tennis and it was reflected in the result.”

23:41 LET'S GO JOKIĆ! "Let's go to Jokić, let's go to Denver. I love Jimmy Butler a lot, I admire him. I love basketball, I know he comes to watch tennis matches. I have to support my man, Joker, I want him to win his first cup. It would be an incredible thing if the Serbian win an NBA title. You don't realize things like that while players are active. When he retires, they'll appreciate it more. He's been MVP the last three years, now he's probably going to be Finals and Playoff MVP, he's an incredibly intelligent basketball player. I'm not a basketball expert, but I love him. I watch, listen to what people say about him. Listening to LeBron, Shaquille O'Neal, Johnson praising him. Everything he has done is unreal. He comes from a small country from a small town in Serbia. He remains a humble, family man, he loves horses. I find it very funny and at the same time I respect it a lot. He stands by what he believes in, he doesn't care what people think of him. Kudos to him.

23:38 NERVOUSNESS IS NORMAL “It lasted an hour and a half, if I’m nervous then it means that I don’t care about everything, nervousness is part of everything. Sometimes I express myself in such a way. I talk to myself, to the team, it’s important to regroup and go in the right direction “

23:37 “I LOVE AJRON MEN” What did he put under his shirt? “When I was little I adored Ironman. I did that, my team has nano-technology, it delivers it to me on the field, if it wasn’t for that I wouldn’t be sitting here now.” Izvor: Twitter/TennisChannel

23:37 “I HAVE NO COMMENT” They asked him again for a message about Kosovo. “I have no comment on that, I said everything”

23:36 I CAN’T DO WITHOUT DRAMA This was followed by a question from the foreign media about everything that happened in the last few days, alluding to the message on the camera around Kosovo. The direct question was – can he do the beam slam without drama. “You have my previous statements, that’s how it is, I stand behind it. That’s all. A grand slam without drama, I don’t think it can happen to me, that’s what drives me. Source: MONDO/Nemanja Stanojčić/MN Press

