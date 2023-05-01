Lives on the edge, Patrick stricken with cancer after programme: sad announcement

Patrick Macon’s path to weight loss hasn’t been easy at all. Here’s what his experience was like.

Lives on the edge surprises us every season with a range of stories that, although different from person to person, have a single common denominator, or that of food as a comfort. Doctor Nowzaradan’s patients, in fact, are people who try to take back their lives, out of control due to the food in excess. In the season 11 episode of Lives to the Limit, Patrick Macon was 42 years old, weighing 600 lbs.

The man lived with his wife Amanda and their 16-year-old daughter from a previous relationship. Patrick tried to ask Dr. for help. Nowzaradan who, as a goal, had set him to lose 58 kg in 3 months in order to be able to operate.

But Patrick had only managed to lose 18 kg. Dr. Nowzaradan said the man had started well, but later added that he would need to lose more pounds in order to have the surgery. And so, he gave him another two months to lose 45 kgbut he actually took 11. The doctor then told the man he shouldn’t have come from Columbus in Georgia to the clinic of Houston in Texas to control himself, until he took things seriously.

Lives on the edge: how Patrick Macon’s journey ended

That’s why Nowzaradan had decided to send him to a clinic of Columbusto get your weight checked. Two months later, the man had lost some pounds, so he was able to have surgery in Houston.

In total, the man had lost 57 kg and therefore had been able to undergo surgery. In February 2023, Patrick shared a post discussing gallbladder cancer and his wife re-shared it, adding the following caption and tagging her husband:“You are not alone, baby! You have an army with you. We love you Patrick Macon”.

There is no certainty as to when the man received this diagnosis. Patrick is not active on social media, but if it is true that he has a gallbladder cancer, as supposedly, it is clear that now his only goal is to get well as soon as possible. Patrick’s path was very difficult, but he was able to have surgery and give himself a chance again. Now he may be fighting an even tougher battle, but we are sure that he will be able to find the strength to recover and the wish is that he will soon get back to health.

