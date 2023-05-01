fight against precariousness and security the common objectives — Emilia-Romagna Region

in Emilia-Romagna employment growsalso among women with or without children, and unemployment continues to decrease.

continues the reduction of early school leaving among the youngest but, above all, the incidence of the so-called decreases Neet, or 15-29 year olds who do not work, do not study and are not engaged in training courses, reaching one of the lowest levels in Italy. And, after a few years of decline, the participation of children in early childhood education services is on the rise.

These are some of the trends recorded in Emilia-Romagna by “Fair and supportive welfare 2023 edition (Bes)”, a report prepared by Istat on 2022 data, which offers an integrated picture of the main economic, social and environmental phenomena at national and regional level.

On many of the 132 indicators examined, theEmilia Romagna it ranks at the top with respect to the Italian average and with respect to northern regions such as Veneto, Lombardy, Piedmont and Trentino-Alto Adige. On the other hand, some critical issues remain to be overcome on the subject of work, with the subject of good employment which the Region confirms as a priority.

In the region people taken care of with GOL (the National Workers Employability Programme) have reached, as at 31 March, share 67 thousand.