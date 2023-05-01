Maddison missed a penalty and Leicester drew with Everton in the fight for survival

Luke Thomas (right) from Leicester and Alex Iwobi from Everton.
| Photo: Reuters
Leicester is in 16th place in the table and is only one step away from relegation. Everton, who have not won seven league games in a row, is in the penultimate 19th position. He had a one-point loss on the daily soupee.
Gly:
22. Sync
33. Vardy
Gly:
15. Calvert-Lewin
54. Iwobi
Assemblies:
Iversen Castagne, Faes, Sync, Thomas (88. Kristiansen), Soumar, Ndidi (61. Daka), Tielemans (C), Maddison, Barnes (88. Praet) Vardy.
Assemblies:
Pickford Coleman (C) (45+4. N. Patterson), Keane, Tarkowski, Mykolenko Garner, Gueye, A. Doucour Iwobi, Calvert-Lewin, McNeil.
Nhradnci:
D. Ward Amartey, Dewsbury-Hall, N. Mendy, Souttar, Tete.
Nhradnci:
Begovi Coady, D. Gray, T. Davies, Mina, Maupay, Onana, Simms.
lut cards:
44. Soumar, 53. Thomas, 89. Maddison, 90+2. Kristiansen
lut cards:
56. Gueye
Decision: Oliver Burt, Mainwaring
|CLUB
|Z
|V
|R
|P
|S
|B
|1.
|Manchester City
|32
|24
|4
|4
|84:30
|76
|2.
|Arsenal
|33
|23
|6
|4
|78:38
|75
|3.
|Newcastle
|33
|18
|11
|4
|61:27
|65
|4.
|Manchester United
|32
|19
|6
|7
|49:39
|63
|5.
|Liverpool
|33
|16
|8
|9
|65:42
|56
|6.
|Tottenham
|34
|16
|6
|12
|63:57
|54
|7.
|Aston Villa
|34
|16
|6
|12
|46:42
|54
|8.
|Brighton
|31
|15
|7
|9
|61:40
|52
|9.
|Brentford
|34
|12
|14
|8
|52:44
|50
|10.
|Fulham
|33
|13
|6
|14
|45:45
|45
|11.
|Crystal Palace
|34
|10
|10
|14
|35:45
|40
|12.
|Chelsea
|32
|10
|9
|13
|30:35
|39
|13.
|Bournemouth
|34
|11
|6
|17
|36:64
|39
|14.
|Wolverhampton
|34
|10
|7
|17
|29:50
|37
|15.
|West Ham United
|33
|9
|7
|17
|37:47
|34
|16.
|Leicester
|34
|8
|6
|20
|46:59
|30
|17.
|Leeds
|34
|7
|9
|18
|43:67
|30
|18.
|Nottingham
|34
|7
|9
|18
|30:62
|30
|19.
|Everton
|34
|6
|11
|17
|27:52
|29
|20.
|Southampton
|34
|6
|6
|22
|28:60
|24