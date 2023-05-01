Home » Maddison missed a penalty and Leicester drew with Everton in the fight for survival
Sports

Maddison missed a penalty and Leicester drew with Everton in the fight for survival

by admin
Maddison missed a penalty and Leicester drew with Everton in the fight for survival

Luke Thomas (right) from Leicester and Alex Iwobi from Everton.


| Photo: Reuters

Leicester is in 16th place in the table and is only one step away from relegation. Everton, who have not won seven league games in a row, is in the penultimate 19th position. He had a one-point loss on the daily soupee.


Anglick Premier League

34th round 5/1/2023 9:00 p.m

Gly:

22. Sync
33. Vardy

Gly:

15. Calvert-Lewin
54. Iwobi

Assemblies:
Iversen Castagne, Faes, Sync, Thomas (88. Kristiansen), Soumar, Ndidi (61. Daka), Tielemans (C), Maddison, Barnes (88. Praet) Vardy.

Assemblies:
Pickford Coleman (C) (45+4. N. Patterson), Keane, Tarkowski, Mykolenko Garner, Gueye, A. Doucour Iwobi, Calvert-Lewin, McNeil.

Nhradnci:
D. Ward Amartey, Dewsbury-Hall, N. Mendy, Souttar, Tete.

Nhradnci:
Begovi Coady, D. Gray, T. Davies, Mina, Maupay, Onana, Simms.

lut cards:

44. Soumar, 53. Thomas, 89. Maddison, 90+2. Kristiansen

lut cards:

56. Gueye

Decision: Oliver Burt, Mainwaring

Click on the online report


CLUB Z V R P S B
1. Manchester City 32 24 4 4 84:30 76
2. Arsenal 33 23 6 4 78:38 75
3. Newcastle 33 18 11 4 61:27 65
4. Manchester United 32 19 6 7 49:39 63
5. Liverpool 33 16 8 9 65:42 56
6. Tottenham 34 16 6 12 63:57 54
7. Aston Villa 34 16 6 12 46:42 54
8. Brighton 31 15 7 9 61:40 52
9. Brentford 34 12 14 8 52:44 50
10. Fulham 33 13 6 14 45:45 45
11. Crystal Palace 34 10 10 14 35:45 40
12. Chelsea 32 10 9 13 30:35 39
13. Bournemouth 34 11 6 17 36:64 39
14. Wolverhampton 34 10 7 17 29:50 37
15. West Ham United 33 9 7 17 37:47 34
16. Leicester 34 8 6 20 46:59 30
17. Leeds 34 7 9 18 43:67 30
18. Nottingham 34 7 9 18 30:62 30
19. Everton 34 6 11 17 27:52 29
20. Southampton 34 6 6 22 28:60 24

See also  Independiente undertone Too many missed opportunities

You may also like

KP Brno volleyball players are only one win...

How to pack lightly and fit everything in...

Formula 1: Baku makes Perez dream of a...

Real-Partizan brawl, Llull “not punishable” by the sports...

After the Warriors tie-break: Poole was dissatisfied with...

Lazio, performance doesn’t worry but Sarri will have...

China’s Ding Liren new world chess champion

As many as 4 new Fiat 2023 SUVs...

Leicester – Everton 2:2, Leicester drew with Everton...

Frosinone Reggina 3-1: video, goals and highlights

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy