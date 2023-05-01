Igor Duljaj statement after TSC – Partizan 1:3 | Sport

Partizan players are back in the game for a place in the Champions League, and Igor Duljaj does not want to celebrate!

Izvor: TV Arena sport/screenshot

In the derby round of the Super League of Serbia, Partizan defeated TSC 3:1 on the road in one of the best matches of the domestic league this season with goals from Rikard, Jović and Filipović. After the game, the coach of the black and whites, Igor Duljaj, pointed out that, above all, excellent football was seen, and that his players played perfectly.

“What I’m glad about is that we gave the audience a great show today. You saw four goals, plenty of chances from both sides. I think that we had a tactically perfect performance today, secondly, the boys played the game at a high level physically, and the icing on the cake was the support of the fans who came. It’s a sign that today we did everything we set out to do”said Duljaj after the match and immediately pointed out that this match is already behind him!

“You know that this match is already forgotten, we have to prepare well for what awaits us. This is already in the past, this game is over“, emphasized the once great defensive midfielder.

His colleague from the other side, Žarko Lazetić, said that he congratulated his rival on the great game and the victory, but he emphasized that above all, his team played below expectations in this game.

“I congratulate Partizan on a well-prepared match and on the victory. We will see what was missing after a better analysis. We were nervous, lost the ball easily, were insecure from the beginning. We pushed the ball where it suited Partizan and after those lost balls we started to retreat even more. Mrwe received leads as we obviously know that we receive them from practically nothing, and we missed the chances that we should have realized in a game like this. Surely the fact that it was Partizan had an effect, the players were a little nervous, maybe I was a little less prepared. We were not at the level we should have been. Partizan was waiting for us to counterattack and they met us. Belic and Colorado were aggressive enough and we were not able to handle that. We failed to materialize the chances we created,” Lazetić briefly analyzed this match of his team.

