Cologne – In January 2023, LM+ – Leistungsmanagement GmbH signed a contract with Janssen-Cilag, a leading global provider of patent-protected original medicines, to supply policyholders with Tremfya® (active ingredient guselkumab) started. This cooperation represents an opportunity for the private health insurers to be able to continue to offer the insured medicines of high quality and still act cost-consciously. “We are pleased to be able to expand the innovative network of LM+ through the cooperation with Janssen-Cilag to include another well-known partner. This will benefit the insured,” comments Sebastian Runde, Managing Director of LM+, on the commitment.

Tremfya® is approved for the following indications:

Plaque psoriasis treatment in adult patients with moderate to severe Plaque-Psoriasis who are candidates for systemic therapy.

who are candidates for systemic therapy. Psoriatic arthritis treatment in adult patients with active Psoriasis-Arthritiswho have had an inadequate response to or were intolerant to prior disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drug (DMARD) therapy, as monotherapy or in combination with methotrexate.

Janssen-Cilag is a pharmaceutical company that is, among other things, a leading supplier of drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. At the 19th Pharma Trend Image & Innovation Award, Janssen-Cilag was awarded Tremfya for “Most Innovative Product 2018” in the field of dermatology.

LM+ is a joint venture of Barmenia Krankenversicherung AG, Gothaer Krankenversicherung AG, HALLESCHE Krankenversicherung a. G. and SIGNAL IDUNA health insurance a. G. The aim of the company is to improve the quality of care for the insured. In order to achieve this goal, LM+ develops contract and supply concepts that help to harmonize and better coordinate treatments and drug therapies across sectors.