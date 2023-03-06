For today It is expected that humid and cold air will enter that will bring rains in the mountainsto. In addition, the National Meteorological Service (SMN) issued a yellow alert for winds for some sectors of the provinces of Neuquén and Río Negro.

The yellow alert means that possible meteorological phenomena with a capacity for damage and risk of momentary interruption of activities are expected, according to the SMN.

In the Neuquen provincethe alert for winds expected in the afternoon. The affected areas include Catán Lil, Collón Curá, Zapala, the lower zone of Aluminé, the lower zone of Huiliches and the lower zone of Lácar.

It will also reach the area of ​​the Huiliches mountain range, the Lácar mountain range, south of Aluminé and the Los Lagos region.

In the Rio Negro provincethe alert is also scheduled in the afternoon where winds are expected for the Pilcaniyeu plateau, Ñorquincó plateau, Nueve de Julio, west of El Cuy, Veinticinco de Mayo, Bariloche, the Pilcaniyeu mountain range and the Ñorquincó mountain range.

They detailed that the area will be affected with Westerly winds with speeds that will oscillate between 50 and 75 km/h, with gusts that may exceed 100 km/h.

Caution in Lanín National Park

The Lanín National Park administration asked visitors to move with extreme caution within the area, due to the strong winds that will be felt in the region.

In addition, they indicated certain recommendations to be taken into account as not stay, travel or camp in wooded areas and not navigate in small boats. They also reported that the fall of branches and trees is frequent, so you have to drive with caution, to take into account possible falling rocks or landslides and requested secure items that can be blown away.



